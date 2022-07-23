VIDEO. Young man hits alleged stalker of a woman on public transport in NL

A young man gave several blows to a man who allegedly harassing a woman while traveling on public transportation in Nuevo León.

The events were recorded in a video that circulates in social networks and that shows the young man beating the man while he was only protecting himself.

All this happened in view of other passengers who did not object to the actions of the man who defended the alleged harassed woman.

Although there was no further data on the woman victim of harassmentit can be seen in the images that the public transport driver approached the quarrel and asked the alleged harasser and his friend to get out of the unit.

Video: Alleged stalker is beaten on public transport

In the face of alleged harassment of a woman, a young man hits the alleged harasser, the operator approaches and asks him to get off, this happened on a route 214 overlooking the river. pic.twitter.com/WB7GboUVRo — FromTheTruck (@truck_from) July 3, 2022

