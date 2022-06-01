Video: “Your happiness is the most important thing”, a message from Carmen Villalobos sets fire to the breakup rumors

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo said goodbye to Colombia and started a new life in Miami. Photo: Instagram

Rumors about a separation between Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo continue to haunt social networks, because although neither of them has confirmed such a situation, the truth is that the actress did refer to the subject a few days ago when she stated in an interview with the magazine ‘People in spanish’: “As far as I know, I’m still married”.

This revelation was made by the hosts of the entertainment program “I Know Everything” on Channel One, who not only confirmed that the couple would no longer be together, but that they had already signed the documents to make the separation effective.

“They told us that approximately 20 days ago the couple would have signed the documents to split blankets. It seems that when they get to this point there is no turning back, ”journalist Ariel Osorio said on the live show.

Rumors also indicate that the relationship came to an end at the beginning of the year, since each one was infected with covid-19 at different times and had to go through preventive isolation in different places to avoid putting the other’s health at risk.

While the entire country and its citizens lived an election day this weekend that defined the course of the candidates who would face each other in the second round, Sebastián Caicedo shared on his official Instagram account a photograph with a message that left his followers even more worried about his relationship with Villalobos.

“One day you will understand that everything is in you, in your attitude, in your way of thinking, feeling, speaking and that everything outside is a true reflection of what is inside, then you will change, you will stop paying attention to others and you will start paying attention to your heart, you will understand that the only being that can change your life is you, ”wrote the actor.

And he added: “And from then on your life will become a constant miracle, a divine realization, full of harmony, peace and above all acceptance. And finally you can be HAPPY”.

However, the most worrying thing was the message that the actress left to the actor in her publication, as she wrote: “Your happiness the most important”. This message is added to the one shared last week, in which the actress appeared on her ‘InstaStories’ with spiteful music in the background.

Here the publication of Sebastián Caicedo :

Message from Carmen Villalobos in Sebastián Caicedo’s publication sparks rumors of a separation. Taken from Instagram @sebastiancaicedo

And it is that the couple, who has been in a relationship for more than 13 years and has married four times, shares every moment they share on their social networks, and caught the attention of their followers with the different publications.

Some of the messages left by his followers are: “What happened to Carmen? She lost her chain”; “Very nice words, but you would have accepted yourself before hurting Carmen”; “they got married and everything was damaged”; “What a pity that your marriage with Carmen has ended, I hope everything is for the best”among others.

It is worth mentioning that two of the marriages that had more prominence in the media were; the one held in Miami in a civil ceremony and another on the beaches of the Colombian Caribbean, in October 2019.

