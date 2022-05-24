VIDEO – Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, wonderful in front of Paolo Sorrentino’s camera for Bulgari

Done dreaming? Certainly not for Bulgari, which has just unveiled its new 2022 campaign. Unexpected Wonders. A little marvel of film directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning Italian director, starring two divine actresses all adorned with Bulgari high jewelry: Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

The first, who just caused a sensation in Cannes in a mermaid dress with a necklace around her neck Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders, in Ceylon sapphire and diamonds, took part in this campaign. At his side, Zendaya, new prodigy of Hollywood and companion of Tom Holland. The actress waves in a fuzzy black jumpsuit, with there too a sapphire necklace – “her birthstone”. She also impresses in her immaculate strapless trouser set, full of allure and character.

In this film directed by one of the masters of Italian cinema who in 2014 won the Oscar for best foreign film for The Great Belleza, the two stars stroll through a sumptuous villa on the heights of Rome. They teach us to look at the small details that allow us to marvel on a daily basis.. A ray of light through the window, the wind rushing through the curtains, a perfect chord on the piano, a melody that suddenly makes you want to wiggle your hips. From there, the enchantment and the breath of freedom arise. Peacocks may appear in the doorway, flowers may begin to fall from the sky, one is then led to “travel without moving, get lost and find yourself, remember the past to understand the future, and always appreciate what is precious”…

Paolo Sorrentino wanted to create beauty and wonder in everyday life and he is delighted to have been able to count on these two stars, brilliant actresses and perfect muses, wearing some of the most beautiful Bulgari jewelry, to create this moment with him. of thanks.

This ultra-aesthetic video accompanies the shots of the campaign signed Dan Jackson and Chris Colls, on which also appear Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as Lisa, the Korean singer. All of these exceptional muses wear the serpenti lines, high jewelry pieces, the Diva’s Dream collection for Lisa, and the B.zero1 and Bulgari Bulgari collections for Zendaya.

