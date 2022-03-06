VIDEO: Zuria Vega explodes against those who criticize the physique of her sister’s husband

One of the weddings of the season was undoubtedly the one starring the Mexican actress, Marimar Vegawho was united in marriage with Jerónimo Rodríguez, who is a renowned cinematographer, and has made outstanding projects for various streaming platforms such as “Dark Desire”, starring Maite Perroni or “The Game of Keys”.

They decided to join in marriage, both look very happy; However, in social networks they began to overwhelm the actress, as users consider that “he is not handsome enough” for her, which was very frowned upon by her sister, Zuriawho asked for respect.

The link took place in Acapulco, in the company of friends and family, who experienced a beautiful ceremony. “I don’t even know how to express the gratitude I feel. First for you Jerónimo, how lucky to have you as a life partner, my beautiful love”, Marimar put on his Intagram, but the “haters” came out right in that publication.

Recently, the press confronted Zuria and asked him what he thought about the controversy on social networks, to which he was very blunt: “The truth is that I am not even going to answer that question because the job of everyone, both yours and ours, is not to give hate a voice. Let’s give spaces and visibility to work, to love and to positive things, not to negative things”, assured Zuria, who was very upset about this situation.

As far as Marimar is concerned, she is in one of her best moments, as she herself has said, because In addition to arriving at the altar with his great love, he boasted the purchase of his first house that has luxurious spaces where he hopes to create memories full of happiness, despite the fact that it cost him a lot to make this decision.

Marimar Vega married the director of photography, Jerónimo Rodríguez, whom she met during the filming of the series “El Juego de las Llaves”” and with whom they now share a new home, and with whom he has been seen more than happy than in his most recent relationships, which has generated envy among some fans, because they cannot understand the connection between the two celebrities.

