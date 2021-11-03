videocall with Orban and Morawiecki for a common Eurogroup – Corriere.it

The leader of the League will launch a programmatic assembly of the party in Rome on Thursday

A double (indirect) response to the criticisms of Giancarlo Giorgetti: Matteo Salvini pulls the strings of the League.

In Europe, the leader of the Northern League participates in one videoconference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

It is learned in Brussels.

The video call would have discussed the formation of a new group in the European Parliament that it can unite the League with Orban’s party, who left the EPP, and the Polish right-wing nationalist party Pis currently in the Ecr al Pe group.

(The Ecr group, from which the Poles could leave, chaired by Giorgia Meloni: in fact, even in Europe, the leader of the Brothers of Italy competes with Salvini).

On Thursday at the federal council, convened in the late afternoon in Rome, Matteo Salvini will launch one great programmatic assembly of the League, to be done by the end of the year in the capital. All party representatives will be involved: mayors, governors, parliamentarians, MEPs, government members.

On Tuesday, the statements made by Giancarlo Giorgetti – number 2 of the League – to Bruno Vespa, and hosted in the upcoming book Perch Mussolini ruin Italy (and how Draghi is healing it), made the news. We will continue to work in this way as long as the government train travels fast, otherwise we risk ending up on a dead end, Giorgetti told Vespa, because the problem is not Giorgetti, who has long since created his international credibility. The problem is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it.

Again: Matteo used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama, because it’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same film. And I don’t know what he decided. As for the European location, if Salvini wants to be definitively institutionalized, says Giorgetti, he must make a precise choice. I understand the gratitude towards Le Pen, who welcomed him into her group ten years ago. But the alliance with the Afd has no reason. Otherwise lwith an unfinished pro-European turn, sometimes he says some things and does others. It can do decisive things and does not do them. In short, the League’s landing place must be the EPP: I don’t need a new job. I want to take the league to another place.

Precisely with regard to the European location, Salvini – who would not have hidden a cold anger in front of Giorgetti’s words – had replied on Wednesday: We are working for a large group that brings together the center-right in Europe. Not any old group. Declaration followed today by the video call with Morawiecki and Orban.