Videogame News: Ariana Grande on Fortnite, Horizon 2 postponed, the arrival of Playdate

ARIANA GRANDE ON FORTNITE

Coming soon a collaboration makes the most famous of BattleRoyale and the singer Ariana Grande.

No, the Great will not be the new playable character of Fortnite (but an in-game skin with its features will be made available in game), but the game will instead host, in spite of the pandemic, 5 virtual concerts of the singer, in what has been officially called the Provide Rift Tour. The appointments of the shows have been designed to meet fans from all over the world, in every time zone: here are the dates of the concerts (in Italian time!

August 7th, 00:00 am

August 7th, 8:00 pm

August 8th, 6:00 am

August 8th, 4:00 pm

August 9th, 00:00 am

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST POSTPONED?

It now seems increasingly likely that the continuation of the saga of Aloy, Horizon Forbidden West can be postponed to 2022: the video game, currently planned for a generic 2021 (the developers of Guerrila Games they have been careful from the beginning to release a certain date), it would be at the center of persistent rumors regarding precisely this postponement. The official nature of this statement could come in September during a new State of Play by Sony, although Guerrilla’s collaboration with MiHoYo (Aloy will become a playable character of Genshin Impact) coming for October-November had instead made fans hope for a release of the game at that time.

PLAYDATE

Started (and already snapped up) pre-orders for Playdate, the new very special portable console of Panic characterized by a crank on the right side that is an integral part of the controls of the games supplied. The delivery of the first 20 thousand units made available is expected by the beginning of 2022.

The console is equipped with a 2.7-inch wide display, in black and white for a maximum resolution of 400×240; the titles (currently planned 21, but an increase in the same is already expected) will be released weekly, at no additional cost.

FIFA 22

Finally the long-awaited gameplay trailer of Fifa 22 it has clearly shown some of the most important features of the game, which will probably arrive soon (some rumors predict the release date already for September).

Unveiled Lele Adani as a technical commentator, alongside Pierluigi Pardo in addition, the characteristics related to technology have been deepened Hypermotion available, however, only on next-gen consoles. Among these, an incredible humanization of the players, the possibility of kinetic aerial duels, an A. I. tactic of the players on the field, an improved ball control (together with a revision of the physics of the same).

Loading... Advertisements

RECORD-BREAKING CONSOLE

PS5 has reached the 10 million consoles sold since the release, marking a record as the fastest-selling console at home Sony: an even more remarkable goal if you think that the purchases have been (and unfortunately will be for a long time) limited by the lack of consoles on the market due to the now known “scourge” of the lack of semiconductors (following the current world health emergency).

Even in the house Microsoft you mark the same record: the new Xbox Series X|S mark the record of consoles sold faster by Microsoft, but there are no certain official data in relation to the quantity, in any case certainly less than PS5

NEWS FOR ANIMAL CROSSING

The update of last July 29 has included in the game a series of novelties, such as the possibility of attending fireworks and buying new seasonal items. “Digging” in the game, however, the dataminers have also found something else: the return of Brewster one of the most loved NPCs in the old versions of Animal Crossing. The pigeon that runs Brewster’s Café (or The Roots) should become one of the new fixed presences in the game along with its local, where it will be possible to drink as much a coffee as to get a part-time job.

IGN TEST STEAM DECK

The editorial staff of IGN has provated in preview Steam Deck, the new gaming PC disguised as a portable console of Valves coming soon in the video game market (we are talking about the second half of 2022). The testers said they were very satisfied with the product, especially in relation to the use and absolute precision of track pads and gyroscope.

THE RETURN OF PS HOME

Likely the return of PlayStation Home on the PlayStation network, given the new registration of the trademark by Sony: the platform in which to create your own virtual avatar where you can carry out activities related to upcoming games and meet your virtual friends had debuted on PlayStation 3, but the lack of solid content had decreed an early closure. If PS Home will really come back, as various rumors predict, the hope is that it will be a completely renewed feature, perhaps with support for the virtual reality.