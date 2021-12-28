Videogame News: Sully’s Mustache, The Witcher Attacks, Goty Season

NEW GOTY

December has always been the month of awards videogames: we have already dealt with the various awards distributed (including the most prestigious event, i The Game Awards, which awarded the cooperative game of the year It Takes Two), but still more accolades are added to the list.

The Guardian has in fact awarded as his staff Goty Returnal, cross between third-person shooter and roguelike as well as one of the first titles only for the new generation; the Playstation Blog he chose instead Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, another purely next gen video game from the beloved series Ratchet & Clank.

GENSHIN IMPACT 2.4

The usual live that introduces users to Genshin Impact the news of the upcoming patch has revealed many new features: on January 5 a new area will be introduced (the submerged archipelago of Enkanomiya), which will bring with it beyond the unprecedented areas to explore also a new piece of the Archon Quest (the main story that binds the plots of Genshin Impact). Ben 4 Banners will alternate in the 6 weeks dedicated to the 2.4 version of the video game: during the first 3 weeks, players will be able to “pull” to get Xiao (in rerun) e Shenhe, new character support cryo, while the last 3 weeks will see the highly anticipated return of Zhongli And Ganyu. Also, two new skins are coming, one for Ninguang (available as a reward for Chinese New Year in-game events) and one for Keqing (purchasable via micro-transaction).

THE VIDEO GAME REPORT OF 2021

The year is about to close, and many trade magazines have pulled the strings of the year regarding the ups and downs of the gaming industry. The data points to a significant increase in the mobile sector, which now represents well the 52% the entire video game market; dizzying instead the growth of the digital which today represents even the 93% of the market: the physical medium is increasingly starting to remain a simple “fetish” for collectors.

ELDEN RING PRE-DOWNLOAD

On February 23, 2022, 2 days before the official release on February 25, the pre-download of Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated video games of next year. The weight of the file is just under 45 giga, compared to the beta that “weighed” instead only 7 giga.

UBISOFT ON THE BRINK OF BANKRUPTCY?

According to some rumors, Ubisoft in recent times it would be in dire straits. Many employees of the company that created the sagas of Assassin’s Creed And Far Cry they resigned, including 12 of the main developers (out of a total of 50) at the head of several important projects. 12% of Ubisoft employees have quit (or been fired) in recent months, for reasons ranging from the limitation of creative freedom in various stages of the ongoing productions, the lack of serenity in the workplace and a general discontent regarding a territorial wage disparity.

In any case, the situation of Ubisoft, although not rosy, does not seem so serious as to seriously believe in the possibility of a failure, despite several newspapers have feared the idea with exaggerated titles.

THE WITCHER UNDER ATTACK

After a not exactly exemplary first season, the expectations for the second season of The Witcher, series taken from the same books from which the very successful series of video games was taken and which fundamentally owes its birth to the success of the latter, were high. Netflix in fact, she seemed to have fully recognized her mistakes and had said to herself, identifying them mainly in the lack of adherence to the original texts and in a technical and narrative sector that was often poorly cared for (precisely what users complained about), determined to correct the shot.

The new episodes, on the other hand, have by no means dispelled past doubts, but rather they seem to have sharpened them: new miscasting, new careless dynamics and above all unilateral choices on the part of the screenplay (in particular, the death of a main character, which never happened in the novels) fans to a series of ferocious social attacks on the show.

Not only that: the PETA di is moved directly against the production of The Witcher, asking for a boycott of the Netflix series: the latter would be guilty of using live animals on the scenes, especially situations where these can often (and indeed should) be replaced by simple computer graphics.

SULLY’S MUSTACHE

Perhaps as a result of the huge amount of complaints from fans (but according to some instead simply to crown a devious marketing campaign built on purpose) a trailer has finally been released for Uncharted where you can see the familiar mustache on the face of Mark Wahlberg, actor chosen to play Sully in the cinematographic transposition of the saga of Naughty Dog. The appearance of the character therefore, at least for part of the film, will not be distorted, to the great relief of many lovers of the saga exclusively on PlayStation.