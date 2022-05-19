Videos. Achraf Hakimi gives his opinion on the eternal ‘Ronaldo or Messi?’

Achraf Hakimi talks about the differences between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, whom he had the opportunity to rub shoulders with, but also his young and rich career and his relationship with Real Madrid.

From the height of his 23 years, Achraf Hakimi rubbed shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo, in his debut at Real Madrid, then Lionel Messi, currently at Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview given to Al Kassin Qatar, the defender is asked to talk about their differences:

“There are no differences between them. They are champions, always hungry for titles. They give strength in big competitions. That’s what I learned from working with them.”

Hakimi then evokes the fact that he has known all the major championships, with the exception of the Premier League: “It allowed me to mature. I learned about different cultures and styles of play. It really shaped the man and the player that I am today”.

Trained at Real Madrid, he then played at Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and now at PSG. He also talks about the club merengue:

“It was the club that gave me the chance to turn professional. I learned everything there from childhood, whether on a sporting or personal level. I am so grateful to him. We will see what happens in the future, because it is my home and I will always love it”.

He also fails to predict the outcome of the 2021-2022 Champions League final, which pits Real Madrid against Liverpool, on Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France. Hakimi expects a big show.