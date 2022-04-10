Videos | Ajax lived an emotional moment for Edson Álvarez

One of the Mexicans who best fit in with his team in Europeit is Edson AlvarezMexican midfielder trained in the Basic forces of the America club and that today shines as one of the figures in the Eredissie with the Ajax. The Amsterdam fans quickly fell in love with the contention for their great work facing each commitment. Given the closeness of the player with the club, today they had a great detail with the machine and his family.

Through your official account Twitterthe Ajax shared a video where you can see how the gender reveal was for the baby you are expecting Edson Alvarez and his partner, for this, they gave a ball to the machine, who had to kick it to break it and know the color of the smoke that would come out. Finally it was pink, meaning that they are expecting a girl. Given this, the Mexican showed his emotion and was immediately embraced by his family.

What’s next for Edson Alvarez

With 15 points in dispute, the Ajax It seems that he will be champion of the Eredissie this season, since they have a total of 72 points, taking 7 out of the PSV Eindhoven. Although mathematically nothing is guaranteed yet, the good pace of those from Amsterdam looks unbeatable. On the other hand, next Sunday they will play the Final of the Dutch Cup against the rojiblancos.