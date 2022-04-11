Videos | Cuauhtémoc Blanco and his son live an emotional moment in the Club América locker room

Yesterday, inside Coapa, extremely special and unique moments were experienced, since prior to the game of the Matchday 13the historical Cuauhtemoc Blanco visited the facilities of America cluba team that managed to defeat the Braves of Juarez by Ricardo Ferrettiwith a score of 3-0, which was consolidated thanks to the goals of Alejandro Zendejas, Federico Viñas and Diego Valdes.

The notification

Through their social networks, the team announced that the ‘Temo’ was in the club’s home and under the phrase:“From the Nest. Forever 10. Let’s go America!”, their presence was made official.

The former Eagles soccer player witnessed the practice of the first team and at the end of it, a photo was taken with the now helmsman of the azulcrema boat, Fernando Ortiz.

The emotional fact

But the former Americanist element was not only close to the young talents of the team, he also entered the locker room that at some point also covered him and together with his young son, both were with the “Tano” squad, moments before jump onto the pitch.

The video

