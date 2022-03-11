Videos, flags and pupusas: why is the signing of Eriq Zavaleta in the LA Galaxy so important?

The LA Galaxy played with videos, photos, memes, flags and typical food from El Salvador such as pupusas in the presentation of center back Eriq Zavaleta, the last signing of the Los Angeles team for this 2022 MLS season.

But why is the signing of Zavaleta to the LA Galaxy so important?

The officialization of Zavaleta in the ranks of the Galaxy has sounded loud in Los Angeles, the city that has the most Salvadorans in the United States and where it is estimated, according to official sources, that there are no less than 800,000 “guanacos” residing.

“There are many Salvadoran roots in this city, I couldn’t be more honored to represent the Salvadoran community playing for this team,” confessed Eriq Zavaleta, who will join his fourth MLS team.

THE CHRONICLE OF AN ANNOUNCED SIGNING

Weeks ago, the same LA Galaxy coach and also Eriq Zavaleta’s uncle, Greg Vanney confirmed the arrival of the center back. Despite that, the club kept the signing until two days after the start of the MLS season.

The announcement of the signing by the LA Galaxy was very peculiar. The club played with the most iconic elements of El Salvador during the official presentation of international center back Eriq Zavaleta. Just between Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the team got more than 119 thousand interactions.

The first thing was to publish a “meme” at about 10:40 am (El Salvador time) extolling the flags of El Salvador and the pupusas, the country’s typical dish, insinuating the arrival of Zavaleta. “Soquela Tio! Because there we all come! Heehhh,” the institution wrote in its publication.

At 11:15 in the morning (El Salvador time), the LA Galaxy made the appointment official with a press release. Then at 11:40 the Los Angeles team published a video welcoming Zavaleta with its caption: “A Salvadoran piece, Eriq is finally LA Galaxy.”

And finally, to close with a flourish, the LA Galaxy posted a video of center back Eriq Zavaleta throwing a fork and eating pupusas with his hand. “A public service announcement on how to eat pupusas from Eriq Zavaleta,” the Los Angeles club wrote.