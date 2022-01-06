videos, photos, designs, engines, features

The first unveiled images of the new Fiat 500X 2022 have leaked online in the past few hours. These show the new version of the famous crossover from Fiat, which has undergone a slight restyling, as we reported in recent days.

As we had already guessed from the spy photos that appeared in recent months, the car has been slightly retouched in the front area. However, the changes are rather slight and distinguishing them is not so easy at first glance.

Here are the first unveiled images of the new Fiat 500X 2022

The official video presentation also runs on YouTube, while the SUV is yet to be revealed. Its presentation should take place by the end of January. In the front the style has been modified to make this car look more like the new electric Fiat 500. Slight changes have also been made to the optical groups that will use LED technology.

Also evident is the change of logo for the new Fiat 500X 2022. The car now has the latest version of the famous 500 logo which took the place of that of Fiat. Recall that the other big news for this model will be some changes to the interior with the digitization of the instruments and the arrival of a hybrid engine along the lines of what will happen with the Jeep Renegade.

Under the hood, Fiat will launch a new one 1.5 microhybrid engine (48 V) with 130 hp and 160 hp, but not before the spring of 2022.

We will therefore see what other news will come about this expected Fiat model destined to keep the attention on the market high in the next few years waiting for the arrival of a new generation or in any case of a completely new model that can take its place.

In fact, in the future the car will change a lot and it is said that it can grow in size and change segment to give more space to the new B-SUV that Fiat plans to produce in Poland from next year.