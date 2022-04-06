Videos | See Luis Díaz’s goal that he scored with Liverpool in the Champions League – International Soccer – Sports
Liverpool.
Champions League quarterfinal game.
April 05, 2022, 07:19 PM
A key match in the Champions League quarter-finals is the one between Portugal’s Benfica and England’s Liverpool.
In this last team, the Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter. The first goal came at minute 17 of the initial part by action of Ibrahima Konaté.
The second goal was scored by Sadio Mané, after a great assist from Luis Díaz.
And Díaz achieved the third, at minute 87.
