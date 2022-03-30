Before the match between Colombia and Venezuela, the Argentine coach José Néstor Pékerman stole all the prominence due to his past as helmsman of the tricolor.

Before the ball rolled, the soccer players of the Colombian National Team approached the coach and merged, one by one, in a hug that accounts for the excellent relationship that the DT had with his former managers.

The hug with Pekerman

James (left) with the coach with whom he had, until now, his best moment in the National Team. Photo: Screenshots ‘Snail goal’

The image did not fail to impact. One by one, like chickens returning to their nest, the Colombian soccer players reached the arms of José Néstor Pékerman, the man who led Ospina and James, among others, to the 2014 World Cup and much of the rest of the squad to the appointment of Russia 2018.

The smiles that the soccer players and the DT outlined contrasted with such a difficult moment for the National Team because, despite the victory, the tricolor was eliminated from the road to the World Cup in Qatar.

Pékerman’s captivation and his impact on the national team were so great that Reinaldo Rueda also joined the list of hugs.

