you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The moment
Screenshots ‘Snail goal’
The footballers showed great appreciation for the man who led the country to two World Cups.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 29, 2022, 08:30 PM
Before the match between Colombia and Venezuela, the Argentine coach José Néstor Pékerman stole all the prominence due to his past as helmsman of the tricolor.
Before the ball rolled, the soccer players of the Colombian National Team approached the coach and merged, one by one, in a hug that accounts for the excellent relationship that the DT had with his former managers.
The hug with Pekerman
With the players.
With Wheel.
SPORTS
March 29, 2022, 08:30 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.