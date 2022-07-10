Videos show work progress and Covial explains what happened to the damaged collector

Heavy traffic continues to be diverted in the area to prevent it from passing through the Enrique Tejada Wild bridge, which is meters from the collapse and the vibration represents a risk.

25 days have passed since the collapse at kilometer 15 of the route to the Pacific, in Villa Nueva, which has affected thousands of users heading to the south of Guatemala.

The collapse began on June 14 just past and covered a lane, now it covers the seven after the excavation work carried out in the sector.

In the first days of the emergency, the authorities tried to fill with fluid concrete, without repairing the collector that collapsed due to damage caused by the Catalina fault that affects the place.

After this and with preliminary reports, Covial began excavations seeking to repair and change the collapsed collector at a depth of 18.5 meters; nevertheless, Various caverns were located during the process, which were filled with fluid concrete, as well as the collapsed collector.

Covial is the entity of the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing that is in charge of the work and reported this Friday, July 8, that it is currently working on the reinforced fill with a classified and compacted material; as well as in the replacement of the damaged collector to rehabilitate the route soon.

“The filling was made with a classified material compacted every 20 centimeters, where geogrid and geogrid are used to increase the load capacity of soft soils” indicated the Executing Unit of Road Conservation (Covial).

What will happen to the damaged collector?

Although it had been indicated that the excavations sought to locate the collector to change it, now this was reported to have been sealed with fluid concrete along with the caverns that had been located.

“The work that is being done through the absorption wells is to vent the water, since it was excavating, caverns were found and it was taken to a section of the collector which was already filled with hydraulic concrete, that on the one hand; In addition, the flow that this collapsed connector carried is being drained through a pump that is the water that is being removed and that is reaching that point,” added the Covial Communication Department.

They also have a battery of eight absorption wells 42 meters deep, he added.

Wells have been drilled around the subsidence that will serve to make the tunnels for the new collector and the collector to be replaced will be worked on in parallel. because the one that caused the undermining was already permanently sealed, something that allows the area to be recovered with the reinforced fillings.

Install a new collector

According to Covial, these wells will be used to later install a new collector. “The new collector line is already underway, according to its design guidelines. Making the clarification that it is a provisional line while design is carried out for later execution of a final collector suitable for current and future discharges”, he indicated.

The first phase of construction of the temporary collector is excavation through tunnels and wells with an advance of approximately 45%.

At the end of this phase, the new collector will be executed, according to the method defined in the design.

Installation of bridges

Recently, the Government of Guatemala reported that it hopes that the United States Army can support the transfer of two Acrow-type Bailey bridges that are intended to be installed in the area of ​​the sinking and that, according to President Alejandro Giammattei, these would have a useful life of up to 100 years.

While the Minister of Communications, Javier Maldonado, has reported that these bridges will be installed provisionally while the final results of the evaluations are available and the final work in the area is determined.

Until now, neither President Alejandro Giammattei nor the Minister of Communications have detailed the amount that has already been invested in the work.

However, the president assured on July 5 that they were not thinking about costs, but about enabling the section.

“I think that right now we are not thinking about the budget, we are thinking about resolving things as quickly as possible. These bridges are long-lived bridges, which have a characteristic, we can replace them at any time with a formal bridge or we can leave them there for a hundred years”, she stated.