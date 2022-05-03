Videos | Strong aggression by Bianca Sierra against the scorer of América Femenil, Katty Martínez

This Sunday, May 1, the match was played between the UANL Tigers and the America club corresponding to the Matchday 17 of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the Women’s MX League, being one of the most striking duels for the fans, since it also meant for Katty Martinez the return to University Stadium.

Amazonas vs Azulcremas

The game started in favor of UANL Tigers with the annotation of mia fishel with a header, but at 80′ in a row the equalizer of the Eagles of America with as much of Betty Cuevas, who finished inside the area.

Aggression against Martinez

Just in the last minutes of the first half when the felines had the advantage, Women’s America was looking to even the score, so Katty Martinez was following the play of her teammates, but was stopped by Bianca Sierra with a strong shock, which the whistler did not score, letting the game continue.

Given this action, which should have been sanctioned as the maximum penalty for women’s america, because Katty Killer He fell alarmingly on the field, leaving even his leg twisted and his arms outstretched, so the medical assistance had to come in to carry out the concussion protocol. Surely, the azulcrema box will appeal against this unsportsmanlike action.