Videos | The day Fernando Ortíz sent Necaxa down with Club América

The America club will be measured tomorrow before Necaxa at victory stadium, where the azulcremas will seek to add their next three points as a visitor, to start climbing the General Table and be able to fight for a place in the classification zone. However, prior to meeting the Matchday 12 of the MX League the significant action he carried out a few years ago came to light, Fernando Ortiz against the Ray.

Ortiz scored with America against Necaxa

When the last Date of the Closure 2009 (May 9) right on the field of the mythical Aztec stadiumthe azulcremas received Necaxa, a squad that was risking its permanence in the maximum circuit like the Dorados and Tigres. It must be pointed out that those of Coapa They were also not at their best since they had the urgency to add the three units to aspire to the league.

So during the first part of the engagement, the America club insisted on defining in the goal of the Hidrocálidos, finding a corner kick where he appeared Ferdinand Ortiz to score the 1-0 with a header after beating Rayos goalkeeper Iván Vázquez Mellado. For in the additional time there were no more goals, which caused the descent of Necaxa.

Although the triumph did not serve the Eagles since they could not qualify for the Liguilla, as a consequence of the fact that the Juarez Indians won their commitment against Chivas 3-1, these being the last guests to the Big Party.

We leave you the video of the action of the now coach of America: