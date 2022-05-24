VIDEOS: To the rhythm of ¡mambo!, an elegant lady with silver hair is the new dance queen in Libertad Park

A gray-haired lady with good taste in clothes causes a sensation on the improvised dance floor of Parque Libertad with her elegant way of dancing.

The radiant dancer has become a trend on TikTok by starring in several videos where she can be seen executing steps with ease and skill in various musical rhythms, however, the most recent clip of the lady has established her as one of the favorites with the dance of “Polytechnic Mambo”.

Although the clip does not have the original ambient sound, the multimedia content has stolen the attention of netizens, who highlight in their comments the way the dancer has marked the passage.

The TikTok user @jhmmorataya, has been in charge of sharing a large number of shorts in which he shows the various dancers of the historic center such as: Yajaira, Grandma Catita, Santaneca and other characters who arrive at the place.

Although the name of the dancer is not known, her silver hair and the way she dresses make her stand out from the crowd and many of the gentlemen who come to the square ask her to dance with her.

Her cadence in her way of moving and the way she combines her clothes have won the admiration of the users of this social network of short videos and they have named her the new dance queen of the park.

In each video that the outstanding dancer appears, there are hundreds of compliments, since everyone agrees that she dances with great style.

More and more people are coming to the square in the historic center to enjoy dancing evenings, among them is this lady who has left everyone surprised by her fine dance steps. Video: illustrative and non-commercial image/https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLKR6Y6C/?k=1

Many gentlemen approach the platinum-haired lady to dance with her. Video: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://cutt.ly/wHXGJfl

“An elegant lady, always protected with her mask. Congratulations”, “I’m impressed! They should ask her for advice so that they learn how to dance the different rhythms”, “the lady is very elegant, decent and appropriate clothing, she dances beautifully, it is nice to see her”, “I love you elegant granny, that is how my queen dances”, “she is the new queen of the dance in the Libertad park”, are some of the comments that are shared in the clips where the lady appears.

