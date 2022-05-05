‘Viejas vivadoras’: Lis Cuesta and Edith Massola present Cuba as a cultural destination and they eat it on the networks

Less than a month before the closure of the San Remo Music Awards festival, Lis Cuesta Perazawife of the Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canelreturned to the charge and presented Cuba as a cultural destination International Tourism Fair 2022which takes place until May 7 in Varadero.

The Director of Events Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) He referred to the music of typical dances, wide offers that range from “the promotion of academic events to the performances of the prestigious National Ballet of Cuba.”

In the presentation, Cuesta Peraza was accompanied by the actress and television presenter Edith Massola, whom the “Cuban First Lady” thanked on her account Twitter.

Thank you, Edith dear. It was a pleasure to present Cuba as a cultural destination at the Tourism Fair, TOGETHER WITH YOU. Your charisma and joy guarantee the success of any space… but “where else?” 😂🤣💞🌹#cubasculpture pic.twitter.com/QWUbumyx9H – Lis Cuesta (@liscuestacuba) May 4, 2022

“Thank you, dear Edith. It was a pleasure to present Cuba as a cultural destination at the Tourism Fair, TOGETHER WITH YOU. Your charisma and joy guarantee the success of any space… but ‘where else?'” wrote Cuesta Peraza .

Cuesta Peraza’s posts on Twitter, since his debut on this social network in early April, tend to generate much more criticism and ridicule than positive comments, even when his tweet “the dictator of my heart” was praised by the state press. This was no exception, and the actress and presenter had her share.

“Cultural destiny? I think you confused that destiny, in Cuba foreigners call it sexual destiny,” user Guillermo wrote.

“But what fair are you talking about, tourism, the child riddled with scabies? I would like to see your grandson in the same way,” Maryi questioned, while Marbely directly called them “old hustlers.”

“Those family beaches in the midst of a pandemic and God knows that another little thing is not produced from the air, you have to fight it with those above and if necessary below those above, Lis knows about that,” Vendael wrote, referring to a Massola’s daughter’s publication on networks in 2020, in which a girl says “have a colonel friend to let you be on the beach”, when the restrictions imposed by the pandemic prevented Cubans from accessing the beaches.

The publication generated so many questions and ridicule that Massola came out in defense of his daughter and said he did not speak “the same language” as the critics.

“Edith promotes tourism in Cuba and sends her daughters to live in the empire. Contradictory, right? Communism is so opportunistic,” Chavely M wrote in response to Cuesta Peraza’s tweet.

“Next year will be the year of the recovery of the leisure industry in Cuba”

Meanwhile, the prime minister Manuel Marrero-Cruzassured in a meeting with Cuban rum masters, that tourism in the country will recover in 2023.

“Next year will be the year of the recovery of the leisure industry in Cuba, and for that purpose, the development of FitCuba-2022 will mark a before and after, said the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister,” he said, according to the official diary Granma.

“After two years of a harsh pandemic, a stage in which the tourism sector was paralyzed everywhere, it must be said that the world is beginning to move and Cuba is not exempt from the recovery of that industry,” he said.

With respect to cuban rumexplained that its presence in more than 125 nations is a sign of its quality and called for defending it in all scenarios, as it is a product that identifies us to the world.

But while Marrero Cruz affirms that the leisure industry will recover in Cuba in 2023, five destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean leading the forecasts for the summer of 2022 will recover the pre-pandemic figures in international arrivals, according to the “World Tourism Outlook” report, which the market research company ForwardKeys presented at the Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English), which was held in the Philippines.

Based on booking figures for the coming months Costa Rica leads the listwith more than 30% growth compared to the same date in 2019. It is followed by Aruba (+23%), the Dominican Republic (+16%), Jamaica (+15%) and Mexico (+14%).