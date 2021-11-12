Vienna does not rule out a general lockdown for no vaxes – Europe

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is not ruling out a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, after the announcement by Upper Austria to take this measure to break the contagion curve. A no vax lockdown “seems inevitable,” Schallenberg said, stating that there will be no “vaccinated solidarity lockdown.” “I don’t understand why two thirds of the population should limit their freedoms just because a third hesitates” to get vaccinated, added the chancellor. “This Christmas will be uncomfortable for the unvaccinated,” he said.

“The situation is serious and I ask you to take it seriously.” This was stated by the German Health Minister Jens Spahn, noting that the incidence of the virus increases rapidly. “If nothing happens, the incidence will double every two weeks.” “We must take steps to break the wave or it will be a bitter December,” he added. The minister he later stated that public events in Germany can only be attended if immunized (vaccinated or cured) and in any case presenting a negative test. He said this in Berlin, at a press conference with the president of the Koch Institut Lothar Wieler. The institute, in its weekly report, in the light of the explosion of contagion and the overload of the health facilities of some Laender, advised to “cancel or avoid” major events, however allowing only the so-called “2G plus”, launched precisely by Spahn.

in the meantime Belgium marks a new rebound in infections and hospitalizations from Covid. The alarm was raised by the national crisis center which in the space of a week reported an increase of 42% in infections and 20% in hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. The period of autumn holidays, underlines the crisis center cited by local media, would have affected the surge in cases.