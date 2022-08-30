Vienna for a sweet tooth: an Imperial patisserie

Like a waltz, the viennese pastry It moves to the rhythm of varied melodies, with elaborate recipes and an excellent presentation that attracts visitors from all over the world. They highlight their innumerable cakes, the strudel fruit-filled puff pastry or the Apple pie. And if there is an essential in the repertoire, it is the famous cake Sacher, who in 1832 devised the confectioner Franz Sacher for a banquet of the Austrian aristocracy.

Francophones use the word for a reason viennoiserie – which is synonymous with fancy pastry, fine or fantasy – for all delicacies such as croissants, pain aux raisins (bread with raisins), brioches… Almost 180 years later, you don’t have to be royalty to enjoy a cake, and the Austrian capital offers a tour that will surely sweeten our trip.

Discover the corners of Vienna where the Viennese go

Culture of the ‘Caffeehaus’

Vienna is inconceivable without its pastry shops and more than 1,000 cafes and almost 200 coffee-konditoreien, cafes that produce and sell their own pastries. In fact, since November 10, 2011 this tradition that began in the seventeenth century is considered World Heritage. There are all kinds, from the most classic and distinguished to the most modern. A must visit deserves the coffee museum, where the painter Gustav Klimt came, just like him landtmann cafe, closely linked to the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud.

The culture of coffee house it is unique as a social and cultural meeting point even today. Sitting enjoying a cup and a piece of cake, we are sure to see people of all ages reading the newspaper, a book, chatting happily or listening to the musicians who usually spice up this sublime snack playing the piano or the violin.

the Viennese younger, who try to detach the city from its imperial accent, usually go to Cafe Drechsler, combination of tradition with a modern style environment, where at sunset you can listen to music selected by DJs. The Spell Cafe, attended by young intellectuals, was chosen by David Cronenberg to shoot the movie A dangerous method starring Michael Fassbender, Viggo Mortensen and Keira Knightley.

dream bakery

In the historic center is the Kaiserhof Hotel, built in 1896 on a military fortress and that combines tradition and elegance, the perfect setting to savor its strudel apple or Gugelhupf cake. Nearby are the sacher coffee, where you can taste the original recipe of the legendary cake.

The demel patisserie for more than two centuries offering traditional sweets of family inheritance. The Empress Sisi was a devotee of her candied violets. Lastly, in the Oberlaa confectionery A wide variety of cakes, biscuits and chocolates await us: a bane for the most indecisive sweet tooth.

Close your eyes and savor these sugary wonders as you evoke the Leonard Cohen song: “This waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltz… And I’ll dance with you in Vienna, I’ll be wearing a river’s disguise. ..”.

