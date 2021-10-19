News

Vienna museums open an account on the OnlyFans adult platform: here’s why

The tourism board of Vienna will feature the art of four of the city’s most revered museums on the adult platform OnlyFans. The reason? Avoid censorship. According to what is reported by the CNN, some cultural institutes, including the Albertina Museum and the Leopold Museum, have recently encountered problems posting their artwork on social media accounts, with consequent censorship of some that include nudity due to the increasingly stringent rules on the subject of pornography implemented by the automatic algorithms of the platforms which, obviously, do not distinguish a work of art from any other image.

The tourism board also stated that “Vienna and its art institutions are among the victims of this new wave of modesty“. How did they organize themselves? All account subscribers (€ 3 per month) will be able to view the museum’s “X rated” content on OnlyFans, but will also be encouraged to go and see the artworks in person in Vienna. As if that weren’t enough, initially Twitter had banned the link to the Vienna Tourist Board landing page because it referred to OnlyFans and the approval process took over 2 weeks.

Facebook and Instagram instead they accepted the teasers with the Venus Willendorf and a Modigliani only after appropriate explanations to the control team. “In social media, algorithms determine the amount of nudity that can be shown and often censor world famous works of art,” he finally commented. the director of the Vienna Tourist Board Norbert Kettner.

