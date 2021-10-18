Vienna Tourist Board opens a channel on OnlyFans to showcase the sexy artworks of the city’s museums

The paintings of Egon Schiele, Valie Export, Amedeo Modigliani, Rubens as well as the prehistoric Venus of Willendorf are the stars of the channel opened by the Vienna Tourist Board, the Vienna tourist board, none other than OnlyFans.

Yes, precisely on the platform that allows content creators to publish paid content, largely of an erotic if not pornographic nature, which for this very reason does not lend itself to advertising despite the large audience.

The latest data updated last September assess a global audience of over 170 million users, 500 thousand new subscriptions per day and 1.2 million content creators. In August OnlyFans vetoed sexy content, to make the platform ‘safe’ for advertisers and payment operators, but had to reverse.

So a provocative placement that is collecting earned media in quantity, a bit like when Diesel planned Pornhub, but not by chance. The works in question, exhibited in various museums in Vienna, are in fact highly erotic and therefore subject to censorship on other social media, where the campaign is also promoted with teasers that invite you to subscribe to the channel.

Subscribers (3 euros per month) are entitled to a Vienna City Card or free admission to one of the museums where these works can be seen.

Campaign planning was anything but easy. Twitter initially banned the link to the Vienna Tourist Board landing page because it referred to OnlyFans and the approval process took over 2 weeks. Facebook and Instagram instead accepted the teasers with the Venus Willendorf and a Modigliani only after appropriate explanations to the control team. Nothing to do instead for the works of Schiele and Rubens branded as “excessive exhibition of nude” and “entertainment for adults”. The campaign was designed by Jung von Matt / Donau.

“In social media, algorithms determine the amount of nudity that can be displayed and often censor world-famous works of art,” commented Vienna Tourist Board director Norbert Kettner. “We wanted to ask ourselves how much nudity we can tolerate and who can determine what we find offensive. In a cultural metropolis like Vienna we can find an answer: the art of the nude is a socio-political and artistic part of cultural history ”.