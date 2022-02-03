Vieri: ‘Dzeko washing machine, Lautaro snake but discontinuous. I like Leao: you never know where she goes’ | First page

Long interview by Christian Vieri on the Milan derby. These are the words a The Gazzetta dello Sport: “It can be a beautiful derby, it can weigh a lot. If Inter win, cut Milan out of the Scudetto race: potential +10, how do you get them back to the leaders we are seeing? To a team that is also proving to be ruthless, when is it needed? I’m not one of those who say that Inter have already won the championship at the beginning of February: it’s early. But this Inter doesn’t miss three or four games between now and May and precisely because they are like this, they will play to win: that would be giving Milan a blow. But if Milan win, they are back in the race in a great way, and then anything can happen: Pioli will focus a lot on this motivation.And. His team is in a situation that is not easy, but intriguing at the same time: they have the great chance of taking away any security from Inter, earning them for their future. “

DZEKO – “It’s a pity for Inter that Dzeko didn’t arrive earlier, and not because he’s almost 36 years old and some say he’s good, but he’s old now: we only talk about age in Italy. Dzeko is above all that. that we see in a few, because you must want to notice certain things. First of all: how many dirty balls does he clean when he doesn’t even have time to breathe and yet they arrive like this, plus he also has two or three on him to double you. I call him a washing machine, usually they say about a midfielder, but in reality he is the one: a striker who could be a midfielder. And then what football intelligence in seeing the action first and understanding the right position to make the team make the best play “.

LEAO – “I have a weakness for him: he played little, but I had already seen something special. I say Leao because above all he has the gift of unpredictability and you can win a derby also thanks to an episode. He can also play center-forward, because he knows how to meet and then go on the “long”, in depth, but it hurts more if it comes from behind, not necessarily from the left. It has an impressive speed and therefore is very difficult to read and mark: how do you take his measurements if you never know where he is, where he is going, and he almost never makes the same play? When you understand it, you don’t take it anymore. ”

LAUTARO – “If you give Lautaro Martinez a space, you see that he has killer eyes. And you know that you may have made an unforgivable mistake. He is a modern, universal tip, he constantly changes his position like a snake, he’s wearing a headache adrenaline It’s today’s football: static strikers aren’t seen anymore, you need to know how to stay in the box as well as in midfield. But Lautaro must be more continuous: in staying “inside” the team’s game and in scoring. Not two goals today and the next who knows: in several games in a row. Finding what I call the rhythm of the goal is fundamental, if you do that job: it gives the most important meaning to your work, to your attacking “.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “If Ibrahimovic makes it and plays, it’s better for Milan: he can always invent something more. Especially if he gets the right balls: the key is that, he wants them “clean” and does nothing to hide it. Bulky? If you are at Milan you cannot consider it a problem to have to do everything possible to play well with him. Does he put pressure on his teammates? It’s true, he never denied that he wanted to be put in a position to play well. “

