Vieri: “Inter are strong and have a great bench. Stretcher, what a quality! Calhanoglu? From the field … “

During the BoboTV live on Twitch, Christian Vieri spoke of Inter’s victory against Udinese. The former Nerazzurri striker saw the match at San Siro together with Nicola Ventola: “Inter did well on Sunday, there is no match, they are strong. They can score immediately, or after an hour, after half an hour. Then at 0-0, there are 35 minutes left and there are Sanchez who warms up, Dimarco who warms up, Lautaro, Vidal, players who put them on and score goals. Inter have a great bench, they are strong. “