Vieri: “Inter are strong and have a great bench. Stretcher, what a quality! Calhanoglu? From the field … “

During the BoboTV live on Twitch, Christian Vieri talked about Inter’s victory against Udinese

During the BoboTV live on Twitch, Christian Vieri spoke of Inter’s victory against Udinese. The former Nerazzurri striker saw the match at San Siro together with Nicola Ventola: “Inter did well on Sunday, there is no match, they are strong. They can score immediately, or after an hour, after half an hour. Then at 0-0, there are 35 minutes left and there are Sanchez who warms up, Dimarco who warms up, Lautaro, Vidal, players who put them on and score goals. Inter have a great bench, they are strong. “

“When he scored the first goal the game is over, they could score in the first half and instead they did it in the second half. field you see it“. Vieri then returns to the penalty awarded to Juve for Dumfries’ foul on Alex Sandro:”The referee saw the Dumfries foul, there was a contact but slight. Instead the VAR called him, I don’t understand that: if the referee says he plays he plays, because he is called“.

