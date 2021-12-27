Vieri: “Inter favorite, he replaced Lukaku well. Inzaghi gave freedom. It seemed that…”

The interview given to Corriere della Sera by Christian Vieri: the former striker exalts Simone Inzaghi’s Inter

Serie A goes on vacation at the end of the first round. At the halfway point, Christian Vieri analyzes the first part of the championship in an exclusive interview with the microphones of Corriere della Sera:

“I had a lot of fun in this first round I saw a great desire to play football, to impose your game, all things that are good for Serie A. It is not at all obvious to dominate the provincial fields, where you find bold teams , organized, who no longer set up matches only to limit the damage or break the tie. Something always happens, even when the prediction seems one-way “.

Christian Vieri, who do you assign the title of best player of this first part of the season?

“I say Vlahovic, without doubts. He is the strongest pure center forward in Europe, together with Haaland. Even if at the international level I put Haaland first and Vlahovic second”.

And on the bench who would reward?

“Vincenzo Italiano, who is doing a very interesting job with Fiorentina. The new Viola owner – after a whole series of disastrous choices – has finally identified a young, good coach who likes to play. Fiorentina offers a beautiful, fresh football. fun, with many young people: it deserves the ranking it has “.

Is there anything that has affected you negatively so far?

“Juve’s not playing”.

“I see almost all the teams with a proactive, offensive attitude, while Juve are always far behind and offer sterile, firm football. They are one of the most important and prestigious clubs in the world, they have above average men, so they cannot play a football so bad, it’s not acceptable. It hit me negatively and up to now it’s definitely the big disappointment of the season. “

Atalanta has surprisingly braked in the last few days: do you suffer from vertigo?

“Gasperini is doing something never seen in my opinion in certain situations. I am thinking of Claudio Ranieri and his spectacular feat with Leicester: winning the Premier League in a similar club was a masterpiece. Atalanta, on the other hand, have been in the Champions League for four years: second, third or fourth, they are always there. When I was playing, a team like Atalanta was rightly celebrating if they saved a month earlier. Now with Gasperini it is between the big ones. It’s a big one, without any stories. Every year she fights for the Champions League, getting closer and closer to whoever leads the league table. It’s a monstrous thing “.

The worst braking, up there, is still that of Napoli: the fault of too many injuries?

“Injuries, tiredness, other things, but they also missed the home game three times. So, it’s not just tiredness or injuries. No excuses should be sought: with Spezia you have to win regardless. Milan and Roma also had to to deal with many physical problems, and everyone has problems gradually, it is part of the game. The championship is long, we play often, winter arrives, there are ailments … When I hear certain excuses come up I turn off the television . I repeat, everyone has problems in such a long journey, and to get to the bottom you have to know how to manage various situations with coldness and intelligence. If you are really strong – from every point of view – in the end you will get where you need to be “.

Do you think the championship race only concerns the current top four in the class?

“Yes, in my opinion yes. Behind, I don’t see stronger teams than Inter, Milan, Napoli and Atalanta.”

Is Ibra finally aging?

“He’s aged like all 40-year-olds, but the right ball still throws him in regularly. Of course, you don’t have to ask him to run the whole game, he can’t do it, but it remains a ruling in the opposing areas. He’s still capable of intimidating any defence”.

Can Milan really go all the way?

“Yes, I’m sure. He proved it also in Empoli, winning on a difficult field. As soon as he recovered some important players Theo Hernandez above all – the music has changed. They always play to win, they attack, and in two years they have acquired a mentality. It’s important. AC Milan’s football is intense, fast. And Kessie, in particular, is fundamental: he must always play at these levels. “

Were you surprised by Simone Inzaghi?

“It seemed that without Lukaku and Hakimi it would be over for Inter. And a bit of everyone, it must be said, we thought that the Nerazzurri would have a hard time replacing certain players. They were good at catching Dzeko, a man of the highest quality: not there. he was better player to replace Lukaku. And then they bought Correa too: together, the Bosnian and the Argentine, guarantee Lukaku’s goals. it is a certainty both tactically and technically and above all there is Dumfries, who has grown incredibly in the last few weeks “.

Is Inter your real favorite for the Scudetto?

“Yes, all the players are expressing themselves to the best of their ability. Speaking of new signings, Calhanoglu is extraordinary, but everyone is at a very high level. And Inzaghi has given his boys the mental freedom they probably didn’t have with Conte, also for a question of the general structure of the team. Simone offered other game solutions, in the absence of a centralizer like Lukaku “.

How does Antonio Conte see him at Tottenham?

“He is an exceptional coach, he will certainly do an important job. It is not easy to make his way in this frighteningly competitive Premier League, but with the right time he will be able to build a great team.”

The race for the World Championship promises to be very tough.

“We got into a huge problem. It will be hard to beat Macedonia and then Turkey or Portugal away. There will be incredible pressure, and with all this pressure it’s hard to play.”

Do we have players who can handle a similar situation?

“They are guys who have won a great European championship, they know the value and weight of the blue jersey. I repeat, we need a further step: the European championship was not obliged to win, a good tournament and a good football were enough. Now you have to instead. go through the two rounds, without fuss. Italy must be there in the World Cup. I repeat, the pressure rises and we will see the depth of all the boys “.

Meanwhile, in front of us we are little …

“Calm down, it’s not like that, we always have the bomber of our league, Ciro Immobile: he has to give us a fundamental hand in these two games. There are also Scamacca and Raspadori, so the future is not black”.

Would you immediately give Scamacca a starting shirt?

“I don’t know, we have a great coach who will be able to decide for the best. Scamacca is certainly very strong and is showing it.”

Christmas with Covid: was this Bobo Vieri’s cinepanettone?

“Unfortunately, yes. I had two vaccines, I had to leave for the holidays, I was not very well and the swab confirmed the positivity. I then spent Christmas Eve locked in the room with fever, cold and some various pains”.

And how are the girls taking it?

“I talk to them via FaceTime, they know I have a fever and so they have to stay away for a few days … A unique sadness, guys.”