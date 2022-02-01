Vietnam, Dominican father killed while confessing





Christians in Vietnam – Ansa

Yesterday in Vietnam, in the city of Bien Hoa, the funeral of the Dominican friar who was stabbed on 29 January while administering the sacrament of confession was held in the Dominican monastery of San Martino de Porres. Immediately after the ceremony, the Dominican religious was buried in the cemetery of his order.

At the moment, the reasons that led to the death of Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh, forty, who was ordained a priest in 2019 and was engaged in pastoral activities in the parish of Sa Loong, Kon Tum province, in central Vietnam, are still uncertain. Urgently hospitalized after the attack in which he was hit by many stab wounds, the priest died in hospital a few hours later. While investigating, a suspect who police described as a drug addict was arrested for the assault.

TO UcaNews an exponent of the religious order spoke of a “grave loss for the local Church and for the Dominicans”. During the funeral service in the diocese of Kon Tum, before the transfer of the body to Bien Hoa, Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung said he was deeply saddened by the sudden death of the priest which took place, moreover, during a period considered a holiday in Vietnam for the proximity to the recurrence of Tet, the lunar new year.

The very helpful and kind character of Father Joseph was also underlined by his brother Father Paul Cao Thang, who recalled the priority commitment for the ethnic groups present in the diocese of Kon Tum which covers the province of the same name and the neighboring one of Gia Lai. A sacrifice, he indicated, which must be an incentive to the faithful to commit themselves to fighting evil.