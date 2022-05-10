Vietnam strives to ensure social welfare and promote economic growth – Mega Story

One year after the outbreak of the fourth wave of COVID-19, Vietnam’s economy gradually recovered and developed. The normal rhythm of life really returned when the country’s last town, Hanoi, decided to allow preschool children to return to school on April 13.

Vietnam has faced the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic since April 27, 2021, when the new government leadership was fully consolidated.

By the end of May 2021, the pandemic has spread to more than 30 provinces and cities. After just a month and a half, the number of infected cases rose to more than 100 thousand, and almost two months later, the figure exceeded 700 thousand. Many localities implemented social distancing, applying unprecedented measures on a large scale.

Given the rapid, complicated and unpredictable evolution of the epidemic situation, and the large increase in the number of deaths, the Prime Minister agreed to apply social distancing measures from July 19 in 19 provinces and cities in the south – a key economic region of the country. -, after many meetings between the Government, its Standing Committee and the Steering Committee for the Prevention and Fight against COVID-19, in the spirit of putting the health and life of the inhabitants first.

It is a very difficult decision, because it entails a series of consequences for the economy and social welfare, but it was an urgent measure considering the small amount of vaccines that Vietnam had access to, and the application of distancing policies. and “zero COVID-19” to reduce the spread of the epidemic and protect the health and lives of citizens.

The spread of the pandemic caused the economy to stall and millions of workers had to return to their native towns in extremely difficult circumstances. Cumulative results from provinces and cities show that as of December 15, 2021, about 2.2 million people returned to their homelands due to the impact of the fourth outbreak of COVID-19.

Specifically, 447 thousand 100 workers who returned to their localities from Hanoi; 524 thousand, from Ho Chi Minh City; 594 thousand, from the southern provinces; and 676 thousand, from other provinces and cities.

In this context, a series of “unprecedented” policies were urgently issued and implemented, with the main mission of guaranteeing the social welfare and life of the inhabitants, especially those residing in areas of social distancing.

In 2021, the Prime Minister decided to supply more than 158,000 tons of rice from national reserves to help citizens facing difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19.

In the Vietnamese Government Resolution 68, issued on July 1, 2021, the Cabinet decided to launch a support package of more than 1.13 billion dollars, with 12 policy groups, to support deeply affected employees and workers. due to the impact of the pandemic, focused mainly on direct workers.

According to Vietnam Social Insurance, in implementation of the Government Resolution, after only seven days, the agency completed the adjustment to reduce the contribution to the Occupational Accident and Occupational Disease Insurance Fund for 375 thousand units, consisting of 11,238 million employees, with an amount of about 180 million dollars. It also helped more than 161 thousand workers to temporarily suspend payment to the Retirement and Survival Fund, with an amount of about 47 million dollars.

Almost 3.1 million employees were included in the list of beneficiaries of assistance policies, which include support for suspension of work; training, promotion and maintenance of jobs, loans and payment of salaries for unemployment, and credits for restoration of production.

In particular, a support package of approximately 1.25 billion dollars from the Unemployment Insurance Fund was expeditiously deployed to help employees and workers affected by the pandemic, in accordance with Government Resolution 116 (issued on September 24, 2021) and Prime Minister’s Decision 28 (of October 1, 2021).

Vietnam implemented many policies to assist employers and workers affected by COVID-19

According to the Director General of Vietnam Social Insurance, Nguyen The Manh, this is the largest direct cash assistance package in history, which shows the interest of the Party and the State in providing timely support and sharing the difficulties of those affected. by COVID-19.

The fast, concise and final payment of these policies shows the concern and care of the Party and the State for the lives of workers, especially in difficult times caused by natural disasters and epidemics. Overall, in 2021, the entire country spent about $2.98 billion to support 742,000 employers and 42.8 million wage earners.

Today, walking through the busy streets of the capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, all people perceive the return of daily activities to normal.

The Government Resolution 128, issued on October 11, 2021, on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of COVID-19, paved the way for the realization of the “dual” objective of anti-epidemic fight and economic recovery and development.

The Government’s decision responded to the expectations of the population, which had to experience a long period of social distancing due to the fourth outbreak of the coronavirus. In economic terms, the Resolution played a fundamental role in reversing the results of the sector in 2021. Thanks to this measure, Vietnam was able to maintain its pace of economic growth.

To help the economy overcome the difficulties soon, without missing a beat with the global economic recovery process, and at the same time create a foundation and favorable conditions for socio-economic development for the entire 2021-2025 period, the Government also enacted the Resolution 11 of January 30, 2022 on the socioeconomic recovery and development program with a series of assistance policies for people and workers affected by the disease, as well as companies, cooperatives, family businesses and other sectors.

Regarding the guarantee of social welfare, the Government’s decision to support three months of housing rental for workers who work in industrial parks, export manufacturing areas and key economic zones stands out; According to the provision, employees who return to the labor market and those who work in companies in those areas will benefit from a subsidy of 43.7 and 21.8 dollars per month, respectively.

In addition, loans were granted to support job creation, maintenance and expansion of work with a total capital of 417 million dollars; the purchase and rental of social housing and for workers; the construction, renovation and repair of houses in accordance with the social housing policy, with a fund amounting to 652 million dollars; as well as the purchase of computers, online learning equipment and the payment of study expenses for students, amounting to 125 million dollars.

The Government also allocated 375 million US dollars in loans for the implementation of the program of national objectives on socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority areas in the period 2021-2030.

The timely and drastic deployment of policies, such as safe and flexible adaptation to the epidemic, boosted Vietnam’s socio-economic recovery in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite international organizations lowering their forecast for global economic growth in 2022, Vietnam’s economy showed positive signs of recovery, with GDP growth in the first quarter reaching more than five percent and the consumer price index The average was less than two percent, despite the great internal and external inflationary pressure.

The revived pace of life in all areas consolidates the confidence of people and companies in the socioeconomic recovery and development policies, as well as in the positive growth in the second quarter and all of 2022./.