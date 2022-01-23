Vietnam: thousands at the funeral of Thich Nhat Hanh – Asia

(ANSA) – HANOI, JANUARY 23 – Thousands of mourners filled a Buddhist temple in Vietnam where the funeral of the monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh is held, believed to be the one who introduced Buddhism to the West, who died yesterday in age of 95 at Tu Hieu Pagoda in the city of Hue.



The Zen master, whose weight within Buddhism was considered second only to that of the Dalai Lama, spent nearly four decades in exile after being banished from his homeland for calling for an end to the Vietnam War. He has written over 100 books on mindfulness and meditation and has hosted retreats around the world.



In the early hours of this morning the monks paraded carrying his body covered in a yellow sheet along with decorative umbrellas amid a crowd of mourners.



They placed him in a wooden coffin, in a room decorated with yellow daisies.



Thich Nhat Hanh spent 39 years in France and advocated for religious freedom around the world. The Vietnamese authorities allowed him to return to the country in 2018, but the police have always closely monitored his activities.



Thich Nhat Hanh’s coffin is expected to remain in the funeral home for a week before the cremation ceremony, scheduled for next Saturday. (HANDLE).

