Vietnamese minister eats 1,700 euro Salt Bae ‘golden steak’ and police summoned noodles seller

Police in Vietnam summoned a beef noodle vendor who filmed himself imitating Nusret Gokce, or “Salt Bae,” days after a senior Vietnamese official was filmed eating a gold-encrusted steak in the famous London restaurant. turkish chef. Bui Tuan Lam, 38, of Da Nang, said his intention in making the video, which shows him ceremoniously slicing boiled beef and conspicuously sprinkling green onions into a bowl of noodle soup, was not to mock anyone. “The video I made was for fun and to advertise my beef noodle shop. More customers have come in since I posted it,” said Lam, who added that it was unclear whether the police summon was due to his video. Last week, the Turkish chef uploaded a video to social media serving Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security, To Lam, a steak encrusted with gold leaf at his London restaurant, where a steak sells for around € 1,730. . Police in Vietnam regularly summon activists and people who are publicly critical of the ruling Communist Party for questioning. Lam, who previously criticized authorities on Facebook, said police had previously called him for a meeting in April, without saying why. The images of To Lam’s dinner have caused a stir both online and offline in Vietnam, with many wondering how such a high-ranking party official allowed himself to be filmed indulging in such expensive food when repression and corruption are in place in the country. .



