Viewing works of art online can improve your well-being

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Admire “The Starry Night” by Van Gogh. Enjoy the details of Dalí’s paintings. Did you know that watching these works, whether live or online, has a beneficial effect on your mental health?

Last update: July 25, 2022

There is evidence to support the hypothesis that the contemplation of works of art protects our mental health. The good news related to this discovery is that you can also enjoy art from home, making virtual visits to museums, accessing all the paintings in the world through images, and even appreciating 3D sculptures.

This trend has become more outstanding in times such as the confinement we are experiencing due to COVID-19, causing the supply to also increase. In turn, this has aroused the interest of specialists in identifying and limiting the benefits derived from the contemplation of works of art.

The effect of art on health

In recent decades, numerous studies have explored the effect Of art In the health, either as part of a therapeutic process or in a context outside of a clinical intervention. The accumulated evidence has acquired such a volume that the World Health Organization published a report in 2019 collecting all the effects that artistic activities, active or passive, have on health.

These types of activities bring together a great combination of factors that promote health in different areas. In addition to fostering imagination and sensory stimulation, art triggers physiological and psychological responses associated with emotions.

The expression and regulation of emotions is a fundamental exercise to manage stress and mental health. Therefore, exposure to these activities could decrease the risk of stress and mood disorders.

In addition, artistic activities may involve some form of physical exercise or social interactions. Interacting with other people favors the creation of social support networks and reduces loneliness. This has been commonly associated with delaying cognitive, functional, and motor decline, as well as preventing and alleviating other psychological disorders.

Secondly, can reduce sedentary lifestyle and stimulate cognitive functions, favoring learning and development of skills, which has been related to a lower risk of developing dementia and diseases such as depression. In short, whatever the format, seeing works of art can improve your well-being and health in a direct and indirect way.

Seeing works of art online also improves your well-being

As mentioned above, there are several factors or pathways through which viewing works of art can improve well-being. Thus, if the visual or cognitive-emotional aspects of the experience have a relevant role, these effects could also be achieved by viewing works of art on-line. Exactly, this is what a research team from the University of Vienna has considered.

In their study, carried out during the confinement of the first wave of COVID-19, they had the participation of 84 people. To all of them, and in a counterbalanced way, they were asked to visit two virtual exhibitions from home. An artistic exhibition of paintings by Monet, available at the National Gallery in London. Another, non-artistic, on the history of Japanese cuisine.

Before and after the visits, people had to fill out a series of questionnaires on aspects such as the conditions of confinement, their interests in art and the degree of mastery, as well as instruments evaluating well-being, anxiety, mood and loneliness.

These researchers and investigators found that even in those people who had dedicated little time to artistic exhibitions on-line had a beneficial effect. Specifically, reduced negative mood, perception of anxiety and lonelinessas well as a higher subjective degree of well-being.

This effect was even greater in those people who considered the works more significant or beautiful, due to the increase in positive sensations. In addition, the participants reported that viewing the works online was comparable to face-to-face visits or experiences in nature.

therapeutic implications

One of the points of this effect that seems to interest specialists the most is its therapeutic potential. Although many artistic therapies already exist -dance therapy, music therapy, etc.-, being able to instantly improve people’s well-being through online images opens up a wide range of opportunities.

For example, it could be used to reduce stress or anxiety in waiting rooms, or in hospitals. It could be used to help reduce the negative psychophysiological state in the face of panic attacks, since the person could access directly from their mobile phone. It would be useful to bring the beneficial effects of art to rural areas with limited access, or to the homes of people with reduced mobility.

In addition, an interesting finding of the study is that it is not necessary to spend a lot of time, but 5 minutes was enough. Thus, it can also be a useful strategy to reduce stress or fatigue during work, including a “micro-dose therapy” in our routine.

Now await further research results and the actual effectiveness of interventions. Even so, we encourage you to try this artistic experience on-line when you need to improve your mood. After all, you will be carrying out a stimulating, pleasant and free activity!

Main image by shutterstock / T photography

You might be interested…