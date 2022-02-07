Views for you: “Inventing Anna”, “Fidelity” and “Dinner with crime 2”

Inventing Anna on Netflix

The televised earthquake has passed Sanremo and therefore our dear beloved series are back as protagonists, streaming on the platforms. Today we focus on Netflix and its news. I had the chance to see two very interesting titles, which will arrive in the next few days on the platform.

The world of Shonda Rhimes and his Shondaland with Inventing Anna. The world is that of procedural to Scandal, just to be clear. There is a story of an identity invented by a woman to defraud New York high society. Who is it Anna Delvey? Shonda was inspired by a journalistic report that tells how a penniless woman managed to live, survive and integrate with the great rich and powerful of the country. It is a tale-confrontation that adds a piece to the identity of the fraudster to each episode Annadiscovering through flashbacks, how this little woman managed to fool everyone.

A psychological thriller, never predictable as Shonda got us used to it, supported by the actors of the world of Shondaland. It’s a highly anticipated miniseries, where Ruth Langmore(Ozark tells you nothing), that is Julia Garner (double Emmy) makes the tale believable. A journalist collects the testimony of the young scammer, in prison, and we find out what happened and how it is possible that everyone fell for it. Not to be missed.

As for the Italian front, very active Netflix also with Fidelityseries based on the novel by Marco Missiroli (which I have not read), see the mythical Michele Riondino And Lucrezia Guidone struggling with a love story. And one says, oh well, but can a couple survive a betrayal? Or what is temptation? Is it already treason? But above all, can a doubt undermine a very solid relationship?

Obviously the release of the series is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, and it is not for children, in fact a nice VM14 stands out (as used in the cinema), because things are said, things are seen and things are done that is better than innocent eyes. see. Powerful. And so, I have used my time for you well… and I thank all the platforms for giving me a chance to see things for you before the release, so that you can choose without fail. And now, speaking of Netflixsome news very news… because streaming TV is becoming more and more a cinema.

Highly anticipated films such as Dinner with crime 2 with the inspector Daniel Craig in a new super vip yellow, The Gray Manthe brothers’ thriller Russian with Ryan Gosling And Chris Evansas well as many and many others (Enola Holmes 2 comes out on Netflix). In short, what will happen between cinemas and platforms in the near future may have already been decided: great cinema films at the cinema, cinema at home. We are at a point of no return. And you, what do you think? Write it to me.

