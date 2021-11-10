Viganò: “They lied to us for two years”. And Vespa freezes it like this

Bruno Vespa was a guest of Giovanni Floris in Dimartedì and witnessed with amazement the transmission of the now well-known video of the archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, one of the most convinced theorists of the “big reset“, that is, the conspiracy of the elite system to benefit the arrival of” the Antichrist “. Over the months it has become a point of reference for the no vax who believe in this theory. The religious, now exempt from his functions as retired, expresses a position clearly opposed to vaccinations, with very particular arguments, which have perplexed even Bruno Vespa.

Monsignor Viganò’s videos are disseminated on YouTube through a channel that spreads the “counter-information” on vaccines and Green pass, harshly attacking the incumbent government and providing material to fuel the no vax ideology. In one of these videos, which lasts 30 minutes in its full version, Carlo Maria Viganò claims that “ in all parts of the world where psychopandemic is in force, the people take to the streets and manifest their dissent “.

The religious also takes it out on “ the regime average (basically all) “, that “ they are systematically silent about what we can see on the internet “. The web, on the other hand, is the most powerful vehicle for the transmission of conspiracy theories and conspiracy theorists in which the convictions of no vax and no Green pass are nurtured. Monsignor Viganò, therefore, adds that” c i woke up a bit late “, but” we are beginning to understand that they have been deceiving us for almost two years, telling us things that corresponded with reality “. Or, “ that there was no cure, that people died of Covid while deliberately killing the infected to make us accept masks, lockdowns and curfews “.

When said Carlo Maria Viganò it is easily traceable also in the chats of the no vax and the no Green pass, who cling to the monsignor’s thought to find a more or less authoritative side to continue in the battle to oppose the vaccination campaign. But the words of Carlo Maria Viganò go in the opposite direction to what the Church says, to what Pope Francis also said. Yet, the monsignor is not the only one who, within the Church, expresses conspiratorial positions. An investigation conducted by Tpi and transmitted by Cartabianca showed a priest from Rome who, during the homily, invites the faithful not to get vaccinated because aborted fetuses would be used in the twentieth century.