Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart star in the disturbing trailer for the new David Cronenberg

After a long absence from the big screen, David Cronenberg prepares to return in a big way with his new film Crimes Of The Future. The feature film is scheduled to premiere at the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival to be held in the month of May.

Since the premiere of Maps to the Stars in 2014, Cronenberg spent 8 years away from the screenuntil now, which returns to the fray with another disturbing staging with a remarkable cast that promises to make people talk.

