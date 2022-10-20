Viggo Mortensen has been nominated for Oscar three times (Green Book, Captain Fantastic and Eastern Promises) and, although he didn’t win any of them, that’s proof enough that he’s one of the best actors we have today.

For many, Mortensen he’ll always be that tough, mysterious hero who helps Frodo and his friends accomplish their mission to destroy Sauron’s ring, and that’s important, but he’s really much more than just one character and he’s got movies of all kinds that have certainly left a mark on the cinema.

Dramas, thrillers, fantasy and true stories, Viggo Mortensen he’s done it all, dominating the screen in every scene and bringing so much humanity, emotion and passion to every character he touches, making it impossible to stop watching.

The actor still has a long career ahead of him, but so far he has already left us great jewels of cinema that definitely have to be seen.

Viggo Mortensen, his best films and where to see them:

Lord of the Rings Trilogy – Amazon Prime / HBO Max

Mortensen was chosen by Peter Jackson to become Aragorn in his trilogy about The Lord of the Rings. The story begins when a hobbit named Frodo receives a mysterious ring that he must destroy, this leads him to meet a mysterious man who is actually the heir to the throne of the most important kingdom of humans, in addition to being a powerful ally who must help him. to travel throughout Middle Earth in order to destroy that ring which is connected to the power of Sauron.

Captain Fantastic – Star+