“Vigilant waiting and useless tachipirina” The battle against the Ministry by Fabrizio Salvucci, doctor from Petriolo

HEALTH – In these hours the Council of State suspended the sentence of the Lazio TAR which had accepted the appeal of the cardiologist, currently medical director in a center of Pavia, against the circular of Speranza. The professional tells his experience on the front line since the arrival of Covid in Italy: «The very first suspected cases in August 2019, then in the autumn. My family and I also fell ill in January 2020 ”

January 19, 2022 – 5:49 pm –

loading readings



UPDATE AT 18.32 – In the last few hours the State Council suspended the sentence with which the Lazio Tar had canceled the circular on Covid home therapies. The suspension decree states that the circular contains “recommendations” on the so-called “watchful waiting” and administration of paracetamol during the first days of the illness for Covid patients at home, and “no binding prescriptions”. Consequently, according to the judges “no constraint emerges regarding the exercise of right-duty of the doctor to choose the best therapy in science and conscience, where the data contained in the circular are, if anything, reference parameters regarding the experiences underway in therapeutic methods at an international level as well “.

***

from Alessandra Pierini

“Finally, the doctor’s freedom to work is recognized by adopting the measures he deems most appropriate for his patients”. So Fabrizio Salvucci, a 58-year-old cardiologist, originally from Petriolo (“Those born in Petriolo never leave it” jokes) comments on the TAR ruling that accepted the appeal presented by him and by a group of doctors who are part of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee. Appeal against the circular of the Ministry of Health updated on April 26, 2021 and in force until the ruling of the TAR in the part in which, in addition to providing for the “vigilant waiting” in the first days of onset of the disease, it also sets out indications of non-use of all drugs generally used by general practitioners for Covid patients.

Salvucci, is currently medical director at Ticinello Cardiovascular & Metabolic in Pavia, is president of the Asd Athletic Pavia and of the non-profit organization Insieme per Ruzira. But above all he was among the doctors in the very first line when Covid arrived in Italy. “I believe that the first cases were long before Codogno, already in the autumn of 2020 in Pavia we had registered very suspicious cases and even a couple of patients in May and August 2019. THEor I am convinced that I fell ill in January 2020. At home we all got sick, my wife, my two children and myself. There were no swabs but later tests revealed that I had very high antibodies. On the basis of that experience I understood what to do to cure us ». During the first wave, the cardiologist was overwhelmed, like everyone else, by the tragic situation. “In Lombardy we were the first to receive Covid patients and we had to invent something because those who arrived died. We were able to understand that it was necessary to intervene early with anti-inflammatories and relying on local medicine. Our intuition was confirmed when we began to do the electrocardiogram of all patients and, despite the drama of some situations, we were able to understand that the problem was the pulmonary artery. The inflammation caused an unusual immune reaction. ‘

A field trial that led Salvucci and two colleagues to set up the Covid-19 Home Care Committee and to oppose the protocol provided by the Ministry of Health. «I’m used to studying protocols, often the scientific studies on which they are based have gaps as in this case. The protocol on Tachipirina and watchful waiting has been scientifically disproved by studies that emphasize the importance of immediate action. Furthermore, these protocols prevented doctors from acting freely ». The appeal is signed by the president and lawyer Erich Grimaldi and by the lawyer Valentina Piraino. And the sentence of the Lazio TAR accepts it, underlining precisely how the ministerial circular “is in contrast with the professional activity as delegated to the doctor in the terms indicated by science and professional ethics”. And on the indications regarding the indications on the drugs to be prescribed

«Apart from the legal validity of these prescriptions, it is the essential duty of every healthcare professional to act according to knowledge and conscience, taking responsibility for the outcome of the therapy prescribed as a consequence of the professionalism and specialist qualification acquired. The prescription of the AIFA, as borrowed from the Ministry of Health, therefore contrasts with the professionalism required by the doctor and with his professional ethics, imposing, indeed preventing the use of therapies which the latter may possibly consider suitable and effective in contrasting with Covid-19 disease as it happens for any therapeutic activity “. The conclusion is that “the content of the ministerial note, imposing punctual and binding therapeutic choices on doctors, is in contrast with the professional activity as delegated to the doctor by science and professional ethics”.

As for the vaccine, Salvucci has studied it thoroughly and absolutely recommends it. “I also recommend a prevaccinal preparation that I also used on myself.”



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–