Vigilante: 10 series you must see if you liked The Watcher | FAME

A new series of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy was included in the Netflix catalog last Thursday, October 13. This is “Watcher” (“The Watcher”), a production starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale.

As is known, fiction is based on real events. In this sense, it tells the story of the brannock family and the sinister letters they received at their infamous New Jersey home from a stalker.

If after watching this television project you are interested in enjoying similar productions, this note is for you. then meet 10 series what you should see if you liked it “Vigilant”.

WHAT SERIES CAN YOU WATCH IF YOU LIKED “VIGILANTE”?

1. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Miniseries also created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphyand based on real events. tells the story of Jeffrey Dahmerthe “Milwaukee Monster”told from the perspective of the victims and the police incompetence, which allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree.

You can see its 10 chapters in Netflix. Access through this link.

2. “Black Bird: Confessions of a Killer”

Inspired by real events. The story begins when the high school’s star football player, son of a decorated police officer, and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) he is sentenced to 10 years in prison and given two options: enter a maximum security prison and befriend the alleged serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser)or stay where you are and serve your full sentence without the option of parole.

Keene soon realizes that her only way out is to get a confession and find out where the bodies of several girls are buried, before her appeal is approved. Hall. But is this alleged killer telling the truth? Or is this just the story of a serial liar?

You can see its 6 episodes at AppleTV+. Access through this link.

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene in “Black Bird” (Photo: Apple TV+)

3. “Dirty John”

Another story based on true events. It tells part of the life and criminal exploits of John Meehan (Eric Bana) nicknamed “Dirty John”. The LA Times reporter Christopher Goffard first found out about mehan when he learned that police were investigating a possible murder in Newport Beach. after inquiring, Goffard uncovered a strange web of deceit and abuse.

The main focus of the plot is the relationship of mehan with the businesswoman Debra Newell as Connie Brittonwhom he met through an Internet dating website.

You can see its 2 seasons in Netflix. Access through this link.

4. “The Thing About Pam”

Series inspired by a true crime, the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011. After the murder, her husband was convicted, although he assured that he did not kill her. Then a series of events were unleashed that exposed a diabolical plot in which he participated. Pam Hupp (Renee Zellweger).

You can see its 6 episodes at Star+. Access through this link.

The poster for “The Thing About Pam” (Photo: NBC)

5. “Echoes”

Leni and Gina they are identical twins who have secretly exchanged their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults. However, one of them goes missing and everything in their perfectly planned world is thrown into chaos.

You can see its 7 chapters in Netflix. Access through this link.

6. “Candy: A story of passion and crime”

Production set in Texas in 1980 and based on the true story of the murderess Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) and his victim Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey).

You can see its 5 episodes in Star+. Access through this link.

Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel in a scene from “Candy” (Photo: Hulu)

7. “Soul”

After surviving a bus accident that killed almost all of his classmates, Alma (Mireia Oriol) he wakes up in a hospital with no recollection of the incident…or his past. His house is full of memories that are not his, and both the amnesia and the trauma cause him to experience night terrors and visions that he cannot unravel.

With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to discover the mystery surrounding the accident while fighting to recover her life and her identity.

You can see its 9 chapters in Netflix. Access through this link.

8. “The Staircase”

Also inspired by real events. It takes place in 2001, in Durham County, North Carolina. The writer Michael Peterson (Colin Firth)saddened by the death of his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette)who fell down a ladder, is accused of murdering her.

You can see all 8 episodes at HBO+. Access through this link.

Colin Firth is the protagonist of “The Staircase” (Photo: HBO)

9. “The Innocent”

Based on the homonymous novel by Harlan Coben. One night, nine years ago, Matthew (Mario Casas) He innocently interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a homicide. Now he’s an ex-con who takes nothing for granted.

His couple, Olivia (Aura Garrido), is pregnant, and the two are about to get the house of their dreams. But a shocking and inexplicable call from the mobile of olivia destroy the life of Matthew for the second time.

You can see its 8 chapters in Netflix. Access through this link.

10. “By Mandate of Heaven” (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Two brothers believe they have been chosen by God to kill an innocent woman and her young daughter. So the faith of Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield)a Mormon police detective, is shaken as she investigates a crime that appears to involve her Church.

You can see its first season in Star+. Access through this link.

“By command of heaven” stars Andrew Garfield (Photo: FX Network)

NETFLIX RECOMMENDATIONS

October 16th, Netflix published a list of productions that address infamous criminal cases. “Ultimate List for Couch Researchers”it is read in the publication in Twitter.