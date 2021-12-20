Vigna cuts three top managers in the product!

Ferrari changes its face and begins a real revolution in the product area. Benedetto Vigna, managing director of the Cavallino, wasted no time: the manager from Potenza decided on a new organizational structure, consistent with his strategic objectives of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability.

The result? Three top managers from Maranello will end their collaboration with Ferrari to pursue new opportunities. Three important figures who have marked the recent history of the brand are on the way: they leave Nicola Boari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer, Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer, and Vincenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer at the end of the year.

In short, the marketing manager (who also dealt with F1 sponsorships), the technical director (who was at the 2026 engine rules table with the president John Elkann) and the head of the factory (which also produces the reds of the Scuderia) were called to leave their posts, to give way to the new management team chosen by John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna on the basis of what will be the Ferrari of the next ten years.

Vigna considers an important cycle of Maranello closed and wants to lead the ecological transition with a team that knows how to interpret the challenges of the future …

“My heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Nicola and Vincenzo for the great contribution they have made over the years to the leadership and growth of Ferrari” – said CEO Benedetto Vigna – thanks also to their commitment we are ready to grasp the many , new opportunities in front of us as we build the next era of our extraordinary Company ”.

The new facility will further foster innovation, streamline processes and enhance collaboration both internally and with partners. It will be based on the promotion of internal talents and on the selected inclusion of new skills, which have all been identified and which will enter the Company starting from January 2022.