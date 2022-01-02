Vignette against Macron: now his pasdaran are demanding the closure of the site

The French are known to have little sense of irony, let alone have self-irony. The demonstration? The President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, who is certainly not known for being a nice joker, took it for some irreverent cartoon. As the Libero newspaper tells us, yet another proof was given with the attempt to “censorship“by one of the most famous French illustrators, who for years has put him in his sights with a series of cartoons that are very popular in the country beyond the Alps.

It all started in 2017, just when Emmanuel Macron enters the Elysée. In those same days, the illustrator and cartoonist Allan Barte begins to tell the vicissitudes of the President of the French Republic from his point of view and in his own way, that is, with a series of biting and satirical cartoons on the work of Emmanuel Macron. His drawings begin to depopulate in France and from the parts of Emmanuel Macron’s party, who also professes to be liberal and in defense of free thought, begin to turn up their noses.

In the meantime, Allan Barte’s illustrations conquer an ever-increasing audience, so much so that they are collected in a series of albums entitled Vivre en Macronie. The production of Allan Barte is so profitable that the Ant publishing house has managed to produce 5 volumes so far. The volumes sell a lot but the publishing house also decides to use web channels to further push the sale. As? By setting up an ad hoc website on domain enmarche2022.fr.

And here the donkey falls. In a quick and smart move, the publishing house has won a domain that contains the name of Emmanuel Macron’s party in its name, inserting the year in which the next elections will be held in France. Nothing illegal, the domains are free and, as they say, whoever gets there first, the better. But now the Republique en marque he decided he wanted that domain to make it the home of his official website for the upcoming elections to support President Emmanuel Macron. In a nutshell, Macron’s party wants to close the open site to sponsor comics on Macron to build the site in his favor.

One of the cartoons against Macron and censorship

“ It is an attempt at censorship. It is the right to caricature and parody that is targeted. One would expect more from a presidential party “, the owner of the publishing house denounced today. In addition, Macron’s pasdaran, instead of contacting the publisher who owns that domain directly, preferred to take legal action immediately, without going through an attempt to conciliation.

That it is an attempt to close the site for its contents and not so much because you merely want the domain for the electoral campaign, the content of the judicial dossier, which was obviously handled by the macronists, in which Allan Barte is accused of having “ the only goal is to harm the reputation of the République en marche and of Mr. Emmanuel Macron as President of the Republic “. But how? They weren’t the ones from the” Je suis Charlie “in solidarity with the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo? But it seems that only “friends” deserve solidarity. And the others? Others are not worthy of support or, worse, they may even quit. And if they close it’s better. It is not very different from the attitude taken also in Italy by a certain left.

“ It is too serious not to stress it: the irony, the parody and caricature are fundamental rights and these phrases shock me. I really invite the executives of the presidential majority, instead of making an appointment with lawyers to attack independent comic publishers, to spend some free time in a library and to read the albums of busy draftsmen. It is difficult to refer to Charlie and then want to muzzle drawings that do not go in the desired direction … “said the head of the Ant publishing house.