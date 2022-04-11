Vigorexia: mental disorder and obsession with exercise and physical appearance – Health

“My brother Javier, who spent six hours a day in the gym, got away from everyone, changed his eating habits and then started taking all kinds of drugs, including anabolic steroids, which promised him a perfect body, happiness and social success. . That became his obsession. As a child he was skinny and weak and his traumatic experience at school, teasing him about his physique and bullying from his classmates, encouraged him to get physically stronger but, over time, this affected his mental and physical health: anxiety, isolation , very high blood pressure, kidney damage and heart and liver problems, ”María Elvira, whose surname is omitted, tells EL TIEMPO sadly.

Also read: In the world, 2.8 billion people are waiting for the covid-19 vaccine

The doctors interpreted what happened to Javier as a case of vigorexia, a mental disorder in which a person becomes obsessed with their physical appearance, which can harm their mental and physical health and even cause liver cancer, according to some specialists.

Problems similar to Javier’s were also faced by Ángelo Siciliano, known worldwide as Charles Atlas (1892-1972), the most famous bodybuilder and creator, more than a century ago, of Dynamic Tension, a physical conditioning program inspired by his admiration for the body of Hercules, which he saw in museums, and for observing the strength and musculature of tigers.

Those who suffer from vigorexia, also known as Atlas complex, inverted anorexia or muscular dysmorphia, among other things, believe that their body is not perfect

“To be successful in building excellent health and strength you must have willpower; make a firm resolution to fully follow instructions, no matter what sacrifices you are forced to make,” Atlas wrote in “10 Lessons for a Better Body,” 1920.

Also read: Mothers in Colombia: very young and with little education

Like Javier, the author was also a weak and small boy and suffered from his physical appearance and from the harassment of his schoolmates and, for this reason, he dedicated his life to transforming his body to the extreme until it became the world benchmark for physical power. at the beginning of the 20th century.

He died of a heart attack on December 23, 1972, half a century after steroids were invented and without knowing that he could also have been one of the most famous vigoréxicos on the planet.

However, his muscular image remains in force in this, the century of technology, because the extreme obsession with physical exercise has become a problem of mental and physical health.

Those who suffer from vigorexia, also known as Atlas complex, inverted anorexia or muscle dysmorphia, among other things, believe that their body is not perfect and that they need to improve it daily and become obsessed with physical activity, leaving aside their social life and neglecting many other activities, such as work, for example.

Also read: Access to mental health care continues to be a challenge in the country

The World Health Organization (WHO) admits that vigorexia is a mental disorder and defines it as an obsession that can lead to pathologies regarding food, among other things.

Those affected usually ingest large amounts of steroids, proteins and carbohydrates to increase muscle mass, and this consumption could cause serious physical problems.

Some vigoréxicos, in an attempt to control their diet, may not only develop eating disorders such as bulimia, but also isolate themselves socially from friends and family in order to exercise total control over what they eat.

Although the causes of this mental disorder are not well defined, several investigations suggest considering aspects related to emotional, economic or even hereditary problems that could play in your favor.

Also read: The keys to not getting lost in the vital goal of exercising

a serious disorder

“The excessive cult of bodily beauty and an obsession with health, understood as bodily perfection according to imposed social stereotypes, are characteristics of our era, which made the body the most important referent of one’s own identity,” he tells EL TIEMPO Colombian psychiatrist Jorge Alberto Aldas Gracia, director of the addictions program at the Monserrat Clinic and professor at the El Bosque University in Bogotá.

“The media and advertising relate happiness to the image of the perfect body, associating the concepts of beauty, well-being and health with each other, but the obsession that this unleashes in some people can also generate various psychological problems,” he says.

Vigorexia is a serious disorder and “some studies and authors associate the behavior of vigorousexics with non-chemical addictions such as gambling, money, food, sex, the internet, etc.,” he adds.

It specifies that, although physical exercise reduces anxiety and stress, it increases self-esteem and improves the relationships of those affected. The negative feelings they perceive when they cannot play sports are similar to those of abstinence.

Also read: Clitoris, more than pleasure / Sex with Esther

It also maintains that vigorexia is an obsessive-compulsive disorder, with constant thoughts about the need to exercise and whose compulsion is that of physical activity; likewise, that it is an eating behavior disorder (ED) and, also, of a cognitive type, in which the subject incorrectly perceives his own image (muscle dysmorphia) and that, theoretically, “one or all of these alterations can be presented in a vigoréxico”.

“Some psychological problems could be related, such as a history of teasing about the appearance of those affected, their failures or poverty in their interpersonal relationships. The subjects make wrong cognitions about their own image and obsessive thoughts related to previous experiences appear. Perfectionism, low self-esteem, fear of ridicule and failure and the opinion of others about them play an important role, ”she points out.

Vigorexia, in his opinion, could also be related to somatoform disorders or in which the affected person complains of certain physical symptoms, such as pain or fatigue, “that do not objectively exist in a physical illness, despite the fact that they do not fake them and really feel.”

The vigorouséxico can psychologically suffer a distortion of his body image, which will never be perfect, and he risks, physically, to suffer muscle injuries derived from excessive exercise.

Also read: Colombia adds 297 new cases of covid-19 and 6 more deaths

Vigorexia is detected more in men than in women and its appearance is attributed, on some occasions, to the fact that the affected person has been a victim of bullying at school age.

Like those who suffer from anorexia or bulimia, those who are vigorous are not satisfied with their bodies and the main cause of their disorder is attributed to “the social and cultural idealization of the male or female body”, according to other experts.

history and origins

Vigorexia disorder was discovered 30 years ago by American psychiatrist Harrison Pope, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard University School of Medicine and an attending physician and director of biological psychiatry at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Pope made the discovery when he was researching the use and abuse of anabolic steroids and “described the disease for the first time in 1993, when the phenomenon began to be studied,” recalls Aldas.

Steroids were discovered in 1930 by the team of the German biochemist and Nobel laureate in chemistry in 1939, Adolph Butenandt (1903-1995), and have been on the market since the late 1930s.

Also read: 8 hygiene habits for men and women before and after sex

Aldas also recalls that Pope estimated in 2002 that 10 percent of regular gym users in the United States suffered from vigorexia and in 2005 the General Pharmaceutical Council estimated that there were 700,000 in Spain, but that another study from the same year said that They ranged from 20,000 to 30,000.

However, statistics on the existence of vigoréxicos in the world are imprecise and very varied.

Vigorexia affects in Colombia, mainly, individuals between twenty and thirty years old, according to the Colombian psychiatrist, but there are no reliable or precise figures in this regard.

It is only known that there are more than 1,500 gyms here, of the more than 160,000 that operate in the world, and that, before the pandemic, they represented 0.91 percent of that total, according to the International Health Racket & Sportsclub Association ( IHRSA), the entity that groups them globally.

The entity estimated the number of Colombians who attend the gym at almost half a million, of which 70 percent are women between 24 and 35 years old.

Also read: Coronavirus: know the symptoms of the XE variant

The origins of vigorexia are also not clearly known, but Dr. Aldas admits that the etiological explanation has generally been carried out from multi-causal models, that is, “from predisposing, triggering and maintaining factors of addiction, which are constantly in flux.” interaction and that can be sociocultural, psychological and biological, that is, the biopsychosocial explanatory model”.

He mentions as examples of these factors “the influence of the media (advertisements, television series, contests and magazines, for example) that promote values ​​about the physical that influence from an early age and establish a relationship between physical appearance and success, for what is essential to have is a stocky and muscular body, or one that conforms to a very specific shape or measurements”.

Among the most common symptoms of vigorexia are mentioned: constantly looking in the mirror, frequently comparing your own body with that of others, stressing when you do not attend a workout or when you skip a meal, when there is a permanent concern about eating of proteins, when neglect of family, work and social life is detected and when exercising becomes a priority in life.

When the obsession to have a perfect and muscular body leads a man or woman to spend three, four or more hours in a gym, it is most likely that he suffers from vigorexia, some experts say.

Many of them agree that recovery from this mental disorder depends on when the person affected begins treatment, the way in which they deal with the problem, the means available to them to deal with it, the support they receive from society, the presence of other associated emotional problems and the severity of their addiction.

They also suggest a combination of psychological, pharmacological and nutritional therapies as treatment.

GLORY HELENA KING

For the time

@GloriaHelenaRey