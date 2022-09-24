Vigorexia, the mental health disorder associated with excessive exercise that makes adolescents suffer | Experts | Moms & Dads

Vigorexia or muscular dysmorphia is a mental health disorder characterized by the compulsion to gain muscle mass and that mainly affects men between 15 and 35 years of age. This disease shares similarities with eating behavior disorders, such as obsession with body image, but in this case it has to do with the effort “to have a larger, stronger and more muscular body size,” explains Santos Solano, doctor in Clinical and Health Psychology, specialist in eating behavior disorder and obesity at the ITEM center in Madrid. In addition, it is usually associated with the practice of exercise, especially strength training, which ends up being addictive. “It is estimated that among men who practice activities to develop bodybuilding, it affects 10% of them and that, currently, 20,000 people in Spain suffer from it,” adds the expert.

Vigorexia is not strictly an eating disorder (ED), but it shares many similarities with conditions such as anorexia. “In fact, originally, it was called reverse anorexia, because the obsession with the figure appears, there is also a distortion of body image as in TCA and it usually affects social interaction a lot, because going to the gym or maintaining a diet is prioritized strict, and dating other people can interfere with that rigid routine. So it ends up influencing on a physical, psychological and social level”, says Santos Solano.

Warning signs about the development of vigorexia

Certain behaviors may denote that the adolescent is entering the field of a mental health disorder associated with their body image, Dr. Solano mentions some of them:

Maintain very rigid, intense training programs aimed at increasing muscle volume. Discomfort and anxiety appear when the adolescent cannot carry out their usual dynamics of physical activity. Changes in lifestyle, which imply distancing from many daily activities, such as in the dynamics of social relationships. Rigidity and obsession with diet to lose fat and gain muscle. The consumption of anabolic hormones usually appears to promote muscle development, which carries a high risk to health, which creates an addictive circuit.

Prevent vigorexia in adolescents

Education from childhood is essential to avoid mental health disorders associated with the cult of the body. To do this, it is convenient to transmit the message that “physical exercise is health and does not have the objective of sculpting a perfect body. In this sense, sports, group or recreational activities help, and have the supervision of a professional trainer who is trained to know when a person begins to develop an obsession, who knows how to adjust the exercise to the needs and abilities of the adolescent“, affects solano. To this, the doctor adds the fact that it is essential that young people learn to select and be critical of the content they consume on social networks, “which bombards them about what to eat or how their body should be.”

Men also experience pressure to achieve a certain physical appearance that is close to the existing canons in society. More and more priority is being given to “appearance and not being to win the success and approval of others”, explains Tristana Suárez, psychologist and Gestalt therapist. “This becomes a problem when the person loses his freedom in terms of his thoughts and perceptions,” continues the expert, “which become increasingly obsessive, limited and rigid. They translate into stereotyped behavior, aimed only at increasing the time and effectiveness of training, a behavior similar to drug addiction.

The profile of the vigorous adolescent used to be characterized by having previous experiences of “embarrassment or ridicule about their physical appearance and the achievement of muscles and strength was a way to compensate and compensate for those experiences,” says the psychologist. According to reports, at present, it is no longer necessary for someone from the outside to humiliate or make fun of them, because almost all adolescents do it for themselves by constantly comparing themselves with the images they consume and receive daily: “As almost always, the border that begins to indicate danger has to do with the amount and frequency. For this reason, the adolescent should be encouraged to ask questions such as how many times a day she thinks about her physical form; how much daily and weekly time she spends on it or if feelings of guilt appear when she does not meet the demands of her physical training”.

The vigorous adolescent suffers, because what begins by provoking an “intense feeling of power and control is redirected towards a tyranny from which it is no longer easy to escape,” says Suárez. The person identifies so much with that inner tyrant that he can barely perceive the discomfort and the damage that is taking place in his life, where he lives in constant dissatisfaction, impossible to silence no matter how much effort is made: “The best antidote to enter in this dynamic is the unconditional love of the adults around them, like their parents. It is about giving it to them for being as they are, because the logic that underlies this type of disorder is that when you get the perfect body they will love you or be loved. Those are the conditions; that’s the catch.”

