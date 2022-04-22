Viking epic, Sandra Bullock and more: the 4 movie premieres – Come and see

A series of varied premieres nourish the country’s cinema billboard this Thursday, with films ranging from the Viking epic, the adventure with Sandra Bullock and a zombie virus in Uruguay.

The Hugo del Carril Municipal Film Club of Córdoba, meanwhile, premieres the acclaimed “Licorice Pizza”, by Paul Thomas Anderson.

north man

From visionary writer-director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) comes an immersive Viking epic with a cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.

Young prince Amleth is about to become a man, when his uncle brutally murders his father and kidnaps his mother. Fleeing the island kingdom from him in a boat, the boy swears revenge. Two decades later, Amleth is a Viking berserker raiding Slavic villages, where a seer reminds him of his promise: avenge his father, save his mother, kill his uncle. On his journey on a slave ship to Iceland, Amleth infiltrates his uncle’s farm with the help of Olga, an enslaved Slavic woman—and sets out to honor his oath. He suitable for over 16 years.

The lost City

Adventure film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. It was run by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee.

Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic locales in her best-selling romance and adventure novels featuring handsome model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the main character, “Dash””. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city described in her latest novel. Wanting to prove that she can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of books, Alan sets off to rescue her from her. Forced into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the wilderness and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

desperate

Suspense movie with Naomi Watts. Rounding out the cast are Andrew Chown, Colton Gobbo and directed by Philip Noyce.

While out for a run one day, Amy Carr (Watts) tries to escape her daily routine. Surrounding her is nothing but forest early that morning. All is quiet, nothing but peace of mind for her as she moves on, until an unforgettable alarm from her cellphone makes her stop in her tracks. What follows is a continuous sequence of her entire world collapsing on top of her as she stands miles from her home. She learns that there is an active shooter at her son’s school. Since she is away from her home and the parent waiting area she does everything she can to protect her child and deal with the situation as she runs to get back. Her persistence leads her to establish direct contact with the shooter and provide valuable information to the police before they break into the school. The film takes place in a small town, unfolds in real time, and predominantly takes place in a secluded forest as our protagonist tries to keep her teenage son safe.

viruses 32

A virus spreads through the streets of Montevideo, unleashing a chilling massacre. The sick become rabid hunters who only calm their fever by killing those who have not yet been infected. Unaware of the situation, Iris and her daughter spend the day at the sports club where Iris works as a security guard. That night, a wild fight for survival will begin. Hope finally appears when they discover that after each attack, the infected have 32 seconds of calm before attacking again.

Directed by Gustavo Hernández and starring Paula Silva, Daniel Hendler, Pilar García and Franco Rilla. Suitable for over 16 years.

Hugo del Carril Municipal Film Club of the city of Córdoba

Licorice Pizza

(Licorice Pizza, USA, 2021, DCP, 133′, AM13)

Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson. With Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman.

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they meet, spend time together and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

