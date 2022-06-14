Vikings: Athelstan’s educational level in real life

In “Vikings”, the popular historical series created for the History Channel and which became a sensational success on the Netflix streaming platform, there are two types of characters: the main ones and the secondary ones. Among the main ones, no one hesitates to place Ragnar Lothbrok, the shieldmaiden Lagertha and Ragnar’s sons, Björn Ironside and Ivar, for example. Or the beloved and remembered Floki. However, there are characters that made their appearance as secondary characters and, with the passing of the chapters and the progress of the series, they gained prominence, in the same way that they entered the hearts of the fans.

The character of the English monk Athelstan is one of them. To the extent that the young man gains Ragnar’s trust and affection, he also becomes a character of great influence in the plot and much loved by the fans. However, the actor who plays Athelstan in “Vikings” It has a practically unknown side in real life.

The educational level and the other occupations of Athelstan, from “Vikings”

George Paul Blagden is the name of the actor who plays the monk Athelstan in “Vikings”. She is 32 years old and has a remarkable career in the world of acting, although most of her career was dedicated to theater. As if all this were not enough, he is also a musician and singer and has his own rock band.

When he was just 13 years old, Blagden (Athelstan in “Vikings”) began to sing in different choirs in his native England and thus began to develop his artistic career. It was at this very moment that the then-teenager discovered his passion for theater acting and began training in drama studies. With just a few years in the stage world, he was in the select group of 4 students who were selected to participate in a master class with Ian McKellen (Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy and Magneto in “X-Men “).

while rolling “Vikings”, the actor who plays Athelstan had a relationship with Elinor Crawley, who gave life to Thyri in the series about these primitive peoples who inhabited northern Europe. And, together with her, Blagden created the Diabetes UK Foundation, which aims to help people who have this disease (Crawley has it). And although his relationship with his former castmate has come to an end, Diabetes UK continues to work and help those in need.

George Paul Blagden’s first film role came to him in 2011 and in the film “After the dark.” He then participated in “Wrath of the Titans” (2012) and in that same year he played Grantaire in the movie “Les Misérables”. Already in 2013 he made his appearance in “Vikings”while in 2015, and continuing with the historical series, he played Louis XV in the “Versailles” series.