Vikings: Creator reveals the truth after separation of Ragnar and Lagertha in the drama

Vikings showed Ragnar Lodbrok alongside his wife Lagertha and their children during the start of the History Channel series. But while the character of Travis Fimmel fulfilled his dream of traveling into the unknown, his marriage fell apart. A break that was sealed from the start.

July 17, 2022 11:15 a.m.

vikings premiered in March 2013 on History Channel. The series that narrated the story inspired by the Nordic sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, remained on the air for 6 seasons until its devastating conclusion in December 2021 after so many adventures, battles, conflicting passions, betrayals and bloodshed.

Michael Hirst explained the reason why he had to separate Ragnar and Lagertha in Vikings

The successful series has been described as one of the best programs of its genre in recent times, not only for its fascinating plot and writing by Michael Hirst, but also for the quality of interpretation of each of the characters that made life in the drama throughout the six installments.

Among the most outstanding performances, the performance of Travis Fimmel like Ragnar Lodbrok is one of those that has received the most praise from specialized critics. This, without leaving behind the personification of the squire Lagertha, his wife, who was portrayed by the Canadian actress Katherine Winnick.

At the start of Vikings, Ragnar Lodbrok and Lagertha were introduced as a happy married couple living on their small farm outside Kattegat with their sons Bjorn and Gyda. But the dream of Travis Fimmel’s character as a Viking explorer changed the course of the relationship until it reached a breaking point after he betrayed her on one of her trips.

Let’s remember that since the first season of Vikings, Ragnar undertook various exploratory trips seeking to conquer the European horizon and expand the territories of the Viking people. Along the way he became romantically involved with a princess named Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), thus betraying his wife Lagertha.

Ragnar Lodbrok’s rise to power in Vikings led to him losing his marriage to Lagertha

Though their first meeting was an affair, Aslaug became pregnant and followed Ragnar to Kattegat to later become his wife. As expected, this ended her marriage to Lagertha. This rupture produced great consequences represented in changing the fate of the Vikings plot arc, since the other children of Travis Fimmel’s character were born from the new union and they were key in the development of the series’ history.

In this sense, the creator of Vikings Michael Hirst, defended the decision to end the marriage of Ragnar and Lagertha in the historical drama. It was through an interview with Cinemablend, when the producer admitted that Ragnar’s rise to power made him a different man and led to personal losses, the first of which was his marriage to Lagartha.

“I’ve always thought of Ragnar as a very contemporary figure. But of course his rise led to casualties, including his first marriage. He couldn’t have spent more time with Ragnar and Lagertha because, even at the point where the story begins, their domestic, rural idyll was over! It’s not uncommon to start a drama series at a critical time, and that’s what I did. The world was about to change, and Ragnar and Lagertha changed with it.”