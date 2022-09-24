Vikings featured a real-life family among its leads and few knew

Vikings is one of the most successful historical dramas on television to date. And like many other programs, its cast was not exempt from being made up of some members of the same family. In this case, father and daughters had an important participation in the History Channel series.

vikings is rated as the best historical drama on television, which premiered in 2013 and ran for six seasons until December last year when it came to an end through Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Created by Michael Hirst for History Channel, concluded with a devastating narrative by firing several of its characters, whose deaths still can’t be outdone by the millions of fans the series has to its credit. But among so many curiosities, few fans know about the family that was present in the series.

3 Members Of Historical Drama Vikings Are Father And Daughters In Real Life

The success of Vikings was so great that Netflix is currently developing the sequel Vikings: Valhalla, which has been filming in Ireland since last year. So far, the filming of two of the three ordered seasons, which consist of eight episodes each, is ready. And the premiere of the first installment is expected for February 25, 2022 on the streaming platform, as announced in recent days.

Michael Hirst’s series not only achieved success thanks to its plot, which represents a hybrid of historical reality and fiction. The addiction of the fans to Vikings was also marked by the interpretive quality of each of its characters, in charge of talented actors who gave their best to understand their roles. Notable Vikings actors include Travis Fimmel who played explorer Ragnar Lodbrok, Alexander Ludwind as Bjorn Ironside Katherine Winnick who gave life to the squire Lagertha, Gustaf Skarsgard as Floki, an ingenious shipbuilder, already Alex Hogh Andersen as the strategist and bloody warrior Ivar the Boneless.

In Vikings, as in many other television programs, its cast was not exempt from including some members of the same family. In the hit historical drama, fans were introduced to two characters who also developed a major story arc within the plot of the series. It turns out that the actresses who played these characters are sisters in real life.

In the series that began on the History Channel, Maude Hirst Y Georgia Hirst, they brought to life Helga (Floki’s wife) and Torvi (who was one of Bjorn’s wives), respectively. Although in Vikings their characters did not have a family bond, in reality their actresses did. In addition to this, both are daughters of the creator of the drama Vikings, Michael Hirst.

In the drama Torvi ended up romantically joining Ubbe, Ragnar’s second son. Georgia’s character remained until the sixth season, however Helga, Floki’s wife, was only until the end of the fourth installment, after being killed in one of the most devastating episodes of the series that marked the fans. forever.