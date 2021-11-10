Vikings in America dated from a solar storm

We all know that Christopher Columbus was not the first navigator to reach the American continent. Centuries earlier, the Vikings, after settling in Greenland, which at the time must have been greener and more hospitable than it is today, went south, at least as far as the Canadian island of Newfoundland. However, the few remnants of their presence on Canadian soil were difficult to date. While it was clear to all that the Viking stay had been short-lived and left no traces of cultural exchanges with the natives, for historians knowing when the Vikings crossed the Atlantic to establish a settlement on the American continent was an important question. remained unanswered. The situation changed a few weeks ago with the publication of an article describing the dating of three pieces of wood from three different trees found within the remains of a Viking settlement in l’Anse aux Meadows, in the offshoot that goes further. north of the island of Newfoundland. It is a well-known archaeological site, a UNESCO heritage site, which legend has it linked to the Viking explorer Leif Erikson. The analysis provided an extraordinarily precise date thanks to dendrochronology anchored to a major solar storm that occurred in 993, an event that has left evident traces in the growth rings of trees around the world.

Evidence of the solar event is the anomalous abundance of carbon-14, a radioactive isotope of normal carbon-12 that is produced when nitrogen from the atmosphere is hit by a high-energy particle. Since we are in a constant shower of cosmic rays, carbon-14 is produced all the time. However, when a powerful solar storm increases the number of particles hitting the Earth, the amount of carbon-14 that is absorbed by plants and forms the tissue of the tree trunk also increases. Considering ancient wood samples that have a certain date, the ring corresponding to the year 993 always shows an anomalous amount of carbon-14. A fixed point that can be used to obtain a very precise dating by counting the growth rings starting from the anomalous one. The three Canadian woods were cut by a metal blade (a tool that only Viking visitors had supplied) in a period between 1016 and 1026, with the most likely date estimated around 1021, just a thousand years ago. The first, and only, certain date on the presence of the Vikings in America.

Thanks to the help of cosmic rays released by a great solar flare, the Viking epic has gone from the legendary dimension, told by the sagas written many years after the events, to absolute clarity. A good way to celebrate the international day of cosmic rays, next November 10th.

