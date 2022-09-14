Vikings’ Katheryn Winnick Had This Role In Criminal Minds That No One Remembers

Vikings is one of the best historical dramas to hit the screen. The History Channel series premiered in 2013 and featured an extraordinary cast, whose acting quality will hardly be erased from viewers’ memories. Long before her debut, Katheryn Winnick had a role in Criminal Minds that no one remembers.

August 14, 2022 02:42 a.m.

vikings hit fan screens on March 3, 2013 to tell the story of legendary Viking warrior Ragnar Lodbrok. A role that was played by Travis Fimmel from the first to the fourth season. The series created by Michael Hirst, premiered in History Channel and culminated in the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 30 after 6 seasons with a devastating end.

Vikings star who starred in the CBS drama Criminal Minds

The series became one of the most successful on television from the very beginning. Its plot was a mixture of historical reality inspired by the Nordic sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, with fiction as an additional component of television. Both elements, coupled with Michael Hirst’s narrative, made each character’s story arcs a fantastic work that entered the hearts of millions of viewers around the world.

Although the character of Travis Fimmel represented the soul of the show, after his death in episode 15 of the fourth season, Vikings continued the narrative focused on the legacy he left to his children. They were in charge of avenging his murder, maintaining his ideals and continuing his dream, which was none other than to spread the Viking culture throughout Europe, bringing with it intrigues, betrayals, blood and many deaths.

The historical drama not only followed the life of Travis Fimmel’s character and his children. His first wife Lagertha, a Viking shieldmaiden who played a key role during and after her existence and who had a significant presence in major battles. Interpreted by Katherine Winnickwas the mother of her first two children and remained in the series until the beginning of the second half of season 6, when she was stabbed to death by Hvitserk (Marco Iso), one of Ragnar’s sons by his second wife Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland).

Long before she became Lagertha on Vikings, Katheryn Winnick played Maggie Lowe on the first season of Criminal Minds.

Katheryn Winnick is one of the most prominent actresses on television. She started her film career in 2001 and so far she has had a part in almost 40 films. But before, in 1999, she had already ventured into television, having roles in several programs. Hers One of her most important roles was that of Lagertha in Vikings.