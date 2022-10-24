Vikings: Katheryn Winnick says goodbye to her vacation in Euskadi

«Basque Country… Thank you for an experience that I will never forget». The actress Katheryn Winnick, whom many will know from the series ‘Vikings’, has said goodbye to her vacation in Euskadi with a very good taste in her mouth. She has left it reflected with that message on her Instagram account, accompanied by a photo in which she Winnick poses with a smiling gesture in front of the Good Shepherd Cathedral in the capital of Gipuzkoa.

Satisfaction and joy on his face after a few days of enjoying the landscape and gastronomic charms of the land, with its epicenter in San Sebastián. As our colleague Mitxel Ezquiaga already announced, the Canadian actress and director has lived days of immersion in the capital of Gipuzkoa. They have not been simply days of vacation for a tourist, but an attempt to get to know the city in depth. And for this she has had a luxury guide: one of her closest friends and her collaborators in the Hollywood industry lives in San Sebastian for half the year and has acted as hostess these days.

Winnick stayed in the Parte Vieja and from one of the balconies on Calle 31 de Agosto he took the opportunity to upload videos on social networks, where he accumulates nearly six million followers, with images of spontaneous citizen choirs during the ‘poteo’.

But the actress who gives life to the character of ‘Lagertha’ in Vikings has also enjoyed the benefits of local gastronomy in the first person: a week ago she dined at Kokotxa, Dani Lopez’s restaurant opposite Gaztelubide, with a Michelin star, and came out delighted “Thank you for the wonderful dinner, my favorite in all of Spain,” the actress wrote on Dani Lopez’s Instagram profile, where the cook had posted her photo with Lagertha.

Katheryn Winnick told the people of Kokotxa that she was enjoying herself in San Sebastian “because here people, although they recognize me, leave me alone, and in other places they hardly let me walk between selfies.”