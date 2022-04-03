canadian actress Katherine Winnick (45) is one of the stars of “Vikings” and, in her role as Lagertha, she entered the hearts of millions of fans around the world. As the brave squire who formed a family with Ragnar Lothbrok and with whom she raised Björn Ironside, Winnick shone in the first seasons of the historical series produced for History Channel and that was all the rage on Netflix. In fact, with “Vikings: Valhalla” the Norse stories continue to captivate fans.

Beyond his combative and brave character in “Vikings”own Katherine Winnick Since he was young, he has had a hobby that allows him to stay in shape, in addition to keeping his body and mind clear: taekwondo. The actress, a descendant of Ukrainian citizens, began acting when she was only 22 years old. But she already in her teenage years she enjoyed martial arts.

This is what Katheryn Winnick looked like as a teenager

At just 7 years old, the actress “Vikings” started practicing taekwondo. At 13 years old, Katherine Winnick He got his first black belt in this martial art, in addition to holding the same distinction in karate. But not only that, since his training and specialization in personal defense have allowed him to be a licensed bodyguard as well.

Vikings – Take a deep breath before seeing Katheryn Winnick during her childhood and adolescence. Twitter @marucapelo

A few days ago, it was her own Katherine Winnick who shared on her Instagram account (@katherynwinnick) the difficult moment she had to live at 17 years old, when she was at her best with taekwondo classes. As she described it, a man told her that she belonged to an important magazine and summoned her to make a production of photos with the clothing of the martial art that she practiced.

The dangerous thing was that, at one point and while they were taking the photographs, this man suggested that she take off her clothes and take some photos in a taekwondo pose, but naked. Katherine Winnick he refused to do so. Some time later, the actress “Vikings” found some of those photos where she was seen with this man, although in the image he came out with a pixelated face.

Katheryn Winnick’s photos as a child

Periodically, Katherine Winnick She often shares photos of herself when she was just a child on her Instagram. And dream of awakening tenderness from her fans, who react to her emotional photos.

Vikings – Take a deep breath before seeing Katheryn Winnick during her childhood and adolescence. Source: instagram @katherynwinnick

In many of the photos where the little girl is seen Katherine Winnickthe actress who plays Lagertha in “Vikings” He asks his fans to think about what advice they would give if they could -for example- come face to face with the version of themselves during their childhood.

Vikings – Take a deep breath before seeing Katheryn Winnick during her childhood and adolescence. Source: instagram @katherynwinnick

For Father’s Day, Katherine Winnick She also shared a photo where she is seen as a child with her father. In that publication she took the opportunity to greet him.